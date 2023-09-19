This simple, no-fuss nail polish has totally dominated 2023—and we can see why

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

From glazed doughnuts to milky blueberries, 2023 has been the year that subtle nail trends have reigned supreme—we’re talking soft neutrals in tactile textures. But when it comes to specific shades, there’s one totally fuss-free hue that has come out on top as the leader of the minimalist pack: OPI Bubble Bath. Hugely popular in salons and as an at-home mani shade, it’s a brand bestseller for a reason—a pretty, chiffon-light pink that imparts a soft veil of colour onto nails.

But what is it about this pared-back hue that sets it apart from the hundreds of other neutral polishes? We caught up with celebrity manicurist Iram Shelton to find out why she thinks everyone is going wild for OPI Bubble Bath right now. Plus, we've pulled together some of our favourite Bubble Bath-inspired nail looks and polishes to inspire your next autumn manicure.

For OPI Global Brand Ambassador, Iram Shelton, it's the versatility of OPI Bubble Bath that is key to the shade's popularity. “It’s the prettiest nude I think I have come across,” says Shelton. “I love wearing it on its own for a natural, clean look, but I also love using it as a base for my French manicures and minimal nail designs. It’s timeless, classy and a colour that you can’t get enough of.”

Indeed, one of the most alluring traits of the shade is that you can do so much with it. "Wear it on its own for a natural-looking, naked nail or layer it to create more of a pinky-nude. It’s subtle, but gives a beautiful wash of pink over the nail," explains Shelton.

And it's one of those rare shades that truly suits-all. “The best thing about it is that it pretty much suits all skin tones... and looks great on everyone,” says Shelton.

Shelton isn’t alone in her love of Bubble Bath, either. Celebs like Kim Kardashian have previously declared their adoration of the pale-pink hue while basically every A-list manicurist keeps a bottle in their kit. In fact, Hailey Bieber's nail artist Zola Ganzorigt previously revealed that OPI Bubble Bath is one of her favourite neutral polishes.

Plus, Georgia Rae—the manicurist behind Sofia Richie's wedding day nails—often uses the colour on the minimalist nail art designs that she shares to Instagram.

Ahead, we're sharing some of our favourite manicure looks using OPI Bubble Bath, or inspired by the shade. Keep scrolling to see them all, then shop our favourite Bubble Bath-inspired nail colours.

Bubble Bath nail inspiration

OPI Bubble Bath provides the perfect neutral base for Sydney Sweeney's lilac-tipped French manicure.

We know that Kim Kardashian is a long-time fan of OPI Bubble Bath and recently stepped out sporting nails in a very familiar shade of sheer pink...

Two layers of OPI Bubble Bath provided the base coat for Vanessa Hudgens's gold chrome-tipped nail look.

Sofia Richie is the queen of neutral nails, and this simple pink manicure is definitely giving us Bubble Bath vibes.

How to recreate OPI Bubble Bath nails

To get the look at home, we'd recommend applying just one coat of colour to nails for a sheer, minimal manicure. Or, if you'd prefer more of an opaque finish, layer on an additional coat or two for the perfect pink-toned nude that's still beautifully subtle.

Keep scrolling to shop the cult classic shade alongside some of other favourite neutrals.