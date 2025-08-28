Zoë Kravitz Just Showed Us How to Wear a Trouser Suit and Look Cool Doing It

Zoë Kravitz’s sculpted abdominals might have been the headliner at the premiere for Caught Stealing this week, but it was a low-key outfit earlier that same day that you should really be bookmarking ahead of September.

Her promo trail wardrobe has been masterfully executed by Danielle Goldberg, the celebrity stylist whose client list includes Ayo Edebiri, Greta Lee, Jodie Comer and Margaret Qualley, with reveal-and-conceal gowns and lace negligées providing standout moments as the cast travelled through Paris, London and, now, New York City.

The outfit we’re talking about, however, was on the quieter end of the spectrum that immediately would have registered with fans of the actor’s style DNA. For the uninitiated, Kravitz wears The Row (for off-duty), Saint Laurent (for the red carpet) and Jessica McCormack (for diamonds). Goldberg has largely stuck with this rotation, weaving in vintage tees, sourced from NYC’s Procell , and wrap-around shades from Arnette.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this particular daytime look ahead of last night’s premiere, Kravitz wore a navy blue trouser suit by The Row. This was a tailoring moment, however, that was far greater than the sum of its parts. The shirt had oversized lapels, which stuck out prominently over the single-breasted blazer, while its hemline was left untucked.

This was intentional, of course, following a trend kick-started earlier this summer by Jonathan Anderson, who gave shirts license to be a bit skew-whiff in his first menswear collection as creative director of Dior (their collars were styled with one side up, one side down, as well as loosened ties).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What also stood out was the choice of footwear: not loafers or block-heeled pumps but flip-flops, a shoe that has been caught in the crosshairs of popular opinion over this summer more than most (headlines included “It’s a great time to be a toe”, a statement of fact by The New York Times , and the slightly more on-the-fence, “Is it ever OK to have your feet out on public transport?”, a question posed by GQ ).

Kravitz’s answer would presumably be “yes", although she most likely wasn’t getting into a subway car but an SUV. This might not be a styling hack you can necessarily copy-and-paste into your workwear wardrobe past the start of September, but, until the weather holds, you’ll be amazed by how a pair of plastic or leather ‘thongs’ can breathe new life into your old tailoring. Don’t trust me, trust Zoë Kravitz.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Zoe Kravitz's Look