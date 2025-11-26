I’ve Found the Vanilla Scent for People Who Hate Gourmands—and It’s the Most Affordable Fragrance I Own

I don't think I'm alone in saying that gourmand scents are perhaps some of my least favourite out there. Often heavy and cloying, they have a distinctly youthful feel that doesn't really match up with my preference for light and fresh perfumes.

That being said, I have always had an unusual penchant for vanilla fragrances. But not just any vanilla—my fussiness knows no bounds. However, Phlur's Vanilla Smoke, with notes of incense and aromatic birch, might just be the vanilla to convince even the most sweet-averse to give into gourmands. Undoubtedly one of the best Phlur perfumes, I recommend it to anyone that will listen.

Narrowing down the very best perfumes for women is no small task, and finding one to work for all budgets is even trickier. The beauty of Phlur's perfume mists is not only their affordability, but sophisticated and long-lasting finish they provide—and Vanilla Smoke is no exception.

If you're not familiar with Phlur, I recommend you get acquainted fast. First founded in 2015 in Texas and relaunched in 2021, it's a fragrance brand with a modern and elevated feel. With woody, musky, floral, and fruity blends, the idea is to layer multiple Phlur sprays—or experiment with switching up your scent profile day to day.

Producing both eau de parfums and body mists in cylindrical bottles that pull my whole bathroom vanity display together, you'd never guess that Phlur is the most affordable fragrance brand in my entire collection.

(Image credit: Future)

Vanilla Smoke is one of those scents that subverted my expectations when it comes to gourmands. It's simultaneously universally appealing and unlike anything else I've spritzed before. With notes of creamy vanilla combined with incense, amber, aromatic birch, cacao blanc and smoky balsam, it layers the sweeter top notes over a blanket of cosy, woody base scents. Think Tom Ford's iconic Tobacco Vanille, but lighter and slightly less warm.

It's designed to be a hair and body mist, and I can attest to the fact that it really does stick. The richer base nose stay around the longest, but subtle hits of vanilla continue to cut through during the day. I've also been known to use it as a room spray when my space needs a refresh, and it settles beautifully in the air too.

I can hazard a guess that most people who dislike vanilla perfumes typically do like the natural scent of vanilla—what turns most of us off is the sugary, powdery finish that often comes with it in perfume blends. But by combining traditional vanilla with muskier notes that give Vanilla Smoke a tangible maturity, Phlur has managed to make an anti-vanilla vanilla perfume come to life.

Currently reduced to just £20 in the Black Friday sale (or £30.40 for the 236ml bottle), it's the most affordable fragrance in my whole collection. And even if you're still not quite sold on the vanilla scent, the entire Phlur range is currently discounted. I recently invested in Rose Whip as a gift for my mum, and it easily stands up to some of the other floral scents I have bought her in the past that are double the price.

More of my favourite Phlur fragrances