This is the Quietly Cool Parisian Coat Brand You Don’t Realise You’re Seeing Everywhere

You may not have heard the name Nour Hammour, but I can almost guarantee you've unknowingly admired her work. She is the Paris-based designer behind some of the coolest coats to hit the market in recent years, after all—and boasts big-name fans including Dakota Johnson, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Beyoncé. The fact that you probably don’t realise you’ve been seeing the brand everywhere? That’s all part of its appeal.

Nour Hammour was founded by the designer of the same name and longtime friend Erin Webb back in 2013, initially specialising in bespoke leather jackets handmade in a family-owned workshop in the Marais. Soon enough, word of its exquisite craftsmanship and beautiful designs began to spread, as did its popularity within stylish circles around the world. Now, the brand boats its own standalone Paris store, major stockists such as Net-A-Porter, and countless high-profile fans—though its air of "if you know you know" mystery still remains.

It might not be such an insider secret for long, however: the most recent Lyst Index named Nour Hammour as one of the biggest "fast moving" brands of 2025, reporting that demand for its styles has increased by a whopping 421% year-on-year.

"In a competitive market, [Nour Hammour] has mastered creating highly desirable, investment pieces that transcend seasonal trends," says Lyst's Senior Editor, Morgane Speed. "This resonates deeply with consumers who now prioritise quality and enduring style over fast fashion."

Similarly, over on Net-A-Porter, customer searches for Nour Hammour have increased by 256% in the past three months alone—its classic leather Artiste, Dalma and Louise designs proving to be the most in-demand.

And, now that the cold weather has started to settle in, Nour Hammour's sumptuous shearling, suede and ponyhair coats, in all their invariably fabulous iterations, are also starting to crop up in the wardrobes of It Girls such as Neelam Gill, Leonie Hanne, Flavia Stuttgen and Annabel Rosendahl.

Little wonder: they're incredibly warm, timelessly stylish, subtly statement-making, and true investment pieces that are guaranteed to last—and be loved—forever. No fleeting trends or one-season-hit purchases, here: spending wisely on a quietly cool, high-quality coat will always be the biggest flex of all.

Even better, with Black Friday just around the corner, a number of Nour Hammour's coats are currently discounted in the early sales—so if you've been looking for your forever coat, now is the time to take the plunge. I've collated the best deals below, as well as my favourites from Nour Hammour's new collection. No doubt you'll start spotting these on your Instagram feed very soon indeed...

