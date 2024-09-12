Everyone was wearing this colour at New York Fashion Week

With New York Fashion Week officially upon us, all eyes are on the catwalk for the trends we'll be wearing come Spring/Summer 2025 (and if you want to know what to wear now, see our Autumn/Winter 2024 trend report).

But another great source of sartorial inspiration can be found a tiny bit further afield. The street to be precise.

As usual, celebrities, editors, models and influencers descended on the Big Apple to view the shows, and I couldn't help but notice they were all wearing red.

Of course, we've already covered the red fashion trend, but if you're looking for a fresh twist to put on it this season, you've come to the right place.

The little red dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you need a break from the classic LBD, may I present the little red dress? At New York Fashion Week, I saw many show-goers opting for ladylike, tailored red frocks, usually knee-length or above. This drop-waist dress, simply paired with black Mary Janes, is just spot on.

The suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fresh way to wear a suit this season. This model ticked two major trend boxes with this look: sheer and red. A sheer black t-shirt layered under a red blazer keeps things fresh and modern. If you're feeling bold, you can try a sheer red dress with sheer red tights, an outfit formula straight off the Acne runway.

Sheer pieces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Why not mix two trends in one? This guest wore sheer wide leg red utility trousers with a matching shirt, paired with red sandals and red sunglasses. If you can't go all in at New York Fashion Week, when can you?

Red and denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Red and blue might be at opposite ends of the spectrum, but they go together rather well. A pair of red flats is the perfect way to lift a classic denim and white t-shirt combo. You can also add extra pops of colour in your accessories.

The discreet pop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For those simply wanting to dip their toe into the trend (no pun intended), then this look is the perfect compromise. A little bit boho, a little bit preppy, very much chic. I love the paisley print dress, worn with red socks and burgundy Mary Janes.