Everyone was wearing this colour at New York Fashion Week
Five ways to style it this season
With New York Fashion Week officially upon us, all eyes are on the catwalk for the trends we'll be wearing come Spring/Summer 2025 (and if you want to know what to wear now, see our Autumn/Winter 2024 trend report).
But another great source of sartorial inspiration can be found a tiny bit further afield. The street to be precise.
As usual, celebrities, editors, models and influencers descended on the Big Apple to view the shows, and I couldn't help but notice they were all wearing red.
Of course, we've already covered the red fashion trend, but if you're looking for a fresh twist to put on it this season, you've come to the right place.
The little red dress
If you need a break from the classic LBD, may I present the little red dress? At New York Fashion Week, I saw many show-goers opting for ladylike, tailored red frocks, usually knee-length or above. This drop-waist dress, simply paired with black Mary Janes, is just spot on.
The suit
A fresh way to wear a suit this season. This model ticked two major trend boxes with this look: sheer and red. A sheer black t-shirt layered under a red blazer keeps things fresh and modern. If you're feeling bold, you can try a sheer red dress with sheer red tights, an outfit formula straight off the Acne runway.
Sheer pieces
Why not mix two trends in one? This guest wore sheer wide leg red utility trousers with a matching shirt, paired with red sandals and red sunglasses. If you can't go all in at New York Fashion Week, when can you?
Red and denim
Red and blue might be at opposite ends of the spectrum, but they go together rather well. A pair of red flats is the perfect way to lift a classic denim and white t-shirt combo. You can also add extra pops of colour in your accessories.
The discreet pop
For those simply wanting to dip their toe into the trend (no pun intended), then this look is the perfect compromise. A little bit boho, a little bit preppy, very much chic. I love the paisley print dress, worn with red socks and burgundy Mary Janes.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
