Jonathan Anderson Unveils his Debut Dior Menswear Collection in Paris

The only thing more exciting than the never-ending merry-go-round of creative directors at the top luxury fashion houses? Said designers' debut collections for the brands in question, of course—and few have been more hotly anticipated than Jonathan Anderson's first for Dior.

Taking place earlier today—just over a month after it was announced that Anderson would oversee womenswear, menswear and couture for the maison—the Irish-born designer unveiled his debut Dior Homme collection during the Spring/Summer 2026 edition of Paris Fashion Week Men's. And naturally, the great and the good of the fashion world turned out for the occasion.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A-list stars such as Rihanna (plus bump), Sabrina Carpenter, Daniel Craig, Pharrell and Roger Federer sat front row at the show, alongside some of the most prominent designers in the industry, including Donatella Versace, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Simon Porte Jacquemus—proof of the immense buzz surrounding Anderson's appointment.

And rightfully so. This is, after all, one of the biggest design talents in the world—the man who completely transformed Loewe into the must-have label it is today, all the while also working on his own supremely successful brand, JW Anderson, and collaborating with Uniqlo to boot. So naturally, expectations have been high for what he can achieve at Dior.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, Jonathan Anderson made sure not to disappoint. His SS26 Dior Homme collection ushered in a new era for the historic fashion brand, filled with fresh takes on menswear classics and his own unique interpretation of traditional house codes. Think elevated knits, gilded coats, multi-layered cargo shorts, embroidered waistcoats, elegant cravats and timeless tailoring—plus, of course, plenty of excellent accessories, impressive craftsmanship, and a big dose of Anderson's signature playful energy. A few of those new Dior Book tote bags also made an appearance, both on and off the runway.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, we await with bated breath his first womenswear and couture collections for the maison, that will provide a clearer picture of the designer's vision for Dior. That said, if this show is anything to go by, it seems we're in for a serious treat. Here's hoping Sabrina Carpenter's exquisite tweed Bar jacket ensemble for the occasion was a sneak peek at what is to come...

