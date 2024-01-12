Ayo Edebiri's red carpet outfits are perfect in every way

Ayo Edebiri's star is ascending, and not least because she just won a Golden Globe for her role in hit TV series The Bear. This awards season, the American actor has piqued my interests for another reason, too – specifically, her immaculately styled red-carpet looks.

We have to talk about the lipstick-red, custom Prada gown Edebiri stepped out in on the Golden Globes red carpet. Consisting of a strapless column dress with a dramatic, tulle-layered train, it was modern yet glamorous – a refreshing take on awards-season dressing. A pair of matching satin pumps and sparkling Boucheron earrings completed the look.

Nor did Edebiri disappoint at last week's Governors Awards, to which she wore another strapless dress – this time, by New York-based label Proenza Schouler – accessorised with a pair of Sophie Buhai jade earrings. Now that's how you do effortless elegance.

For November's CFDAs, the actor stepped out in a slinky, halterneck dress by Loewe, accessorising with pieces from Black-owned brands – a box clutch by Brandon Blackwood, strappy sandals by Brother Vellies and jewels from Mateo.

The woman behind Edebiri's impeccable awards-season style is Danielle Goldberg. The New York-based stylist also works with Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier and Greta Lee, amongst other well-dressed stars.

With more awards shows and fashion weeks on the horizon, I for one can't wait to see what Edebiri wears next. Watch this space...