Ayo Edebiri's red carpet outfits are perfect in every way

Prada, Proenza... The Bear star (and Golden Globe winner) is just so chic

Ayo Edebiri's star is ascending, and not least because she just won a Golden Globe for her role in hit TV series The Bear. This awards season, the American actor has piqued my interests for another reason, too – specifically, her immaculately styled red-carpet looks.

We have to talk about the lipstick-red, custom Prada gown Edebiri stepped out in on the Golden Globes red carpet. Consisting of a strapless column dress with a dramatic, tulle-layered train, it was modern yet glamorous – a refreshing take on awards-season dressing. A pair of matching satin pumps and sparkling Boucheron earrings completed the look.

Ayo Edebiri wears custom Prada to 2024 Golden Globes

Nor did Edebiri disappoint at last week's Governors Awards, to which she wore another strapless dress – this time, by New York-based label Proenza Schouler – accessorised with a pair of Sophie Buhai jade earrings. Now that's how you do effortless elegance.

For November's CFDAs, the actor stepped out in a slinky, halterneck dress by Loewe, accessorising with pieces from Black-owned brands – a box clutch by Brandon Blackwood, strappy sandals by Brother Vellies and jewels from Mateo.

Ayo Edebiri wears Loewe at the 2023 CFDAs

The woman behind Edebiri's impeccable awards-season style is Danielle Goldberg. The New York-based stylist also works with Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier and Greta Lee, amongst other well-dressed stars.

With more awards shows and fashion weeks on the horizon, I for one can't wait to see what Edebiri wears next. Watch this space...

