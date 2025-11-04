Call me a walking, talking fashion cliché, but shoes are my weakness. Currently, I have far too many pairs in my wardrobe, stored under my bed and wherever else I can secrete them safely away, yet it’s never long before I find myself eyeing up my next pair. So, in a bid to distract myself from an impending shopping haul, I thought, why not turn my attention away from gaps in my own shoe collection and instead focus on the footwear choices of other stylish women — as it turns out, the two overlap quite nicely.

You see, it was through this research that I came across a footwear brand creating some of the most exciting and elegant-looking shoes that I’ve seen in a while. A brand favoured by celebrities like Katie Holmes, Emma Stone and Tracee Ellis Ross, to name a few. Founded by Jurgita Dileviciute and Denitsa Bumbarova in late 2024, Jude, has been making waves (or taking strides) with those in the fashion know ever since, and it’s about time these luxe-looking shoes made their way into your wardrobe, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, what makes Jude’s designs so special? Well, the brand puts it best itself. “Their aesthetic is rooted in the understanding of beauty, modern minimalism and sleek sensuality. Design that’s subtle and wearable with the unexpected twist of a detail.” It’s these unexpected twists that set Jude apart from other luxury footwear brands. Whether through unique shapes, interesting textures or playful colour ways, each style feels like a carefully crafted work of art as opposed to just an accessory.

Just take a look at their Date mules, which have been credited with single-handedly bringing about the peep toe revival after being spotted on Tracee, Chloé Sevigny and Ruth Negga over the past few months. Featuring a sculpted heel, vintage-inspired almond shape and the brand's now iconic peep-toe detailing, these heeled mules won’t just finish an outfit; they are the outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Jude’s viral Date mules aren’t the only style I’m now coveting — especially in light of party season looming just around the corner. Whether it’s their curved heel fame pumps, loved by Demi Moore and Alexa Chung, or Emma Stone’s strappy Cross sandals, I'm already planning endless festive outfits around Jude's sleek styles. So much for cutting back on shoe shopping.

