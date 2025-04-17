Flip flops are the only shoes I wear in summer—here are 15 chic styles currently on my wishlist

I have a confession to make. Although I'm a Fashion Editor and curate shopping edits for a living, I am actually quite basic when it comes to footwear.

In fact, you'll only see me wearing one style of shoe all summer long: flip flops.

Trust me, in reality, they are far chicer than the beach bum idea you might have in your mind. Elevated flip flops have dominated the catwalk for years now, starting—as it often does—with The Row and their cult Ginza flip flops. I have them in both black and white, and wear almost nothing else as soon as temperatures rise above 20 degrees. They're the ultimate cost-per-wear item in my wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other designers delivering chic styles this season include Ferragamo, Miu Miu, Chanel, Christopher Esber, Pucci and Chloé.

But if you don't have the budget to buy designer, don't worry. There are plenty of more affordable pairs you can get your hands on ahead of summer, starting with the original purveyors of flip flops: Havaianas. My fellow Marie Claire Fashion Editor, Clementina Jackson swears by their Nineties-esque square-toe style in particular.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are also the viral red and black jelly flip flops by Ancient Greek Sandals, which every influencer I follow wore last summer. The style has now been brought out in plenty of delightful new colourways, and I predict they'll continue to dominate this year, too.

The beauty of simple flips flops is that they literally go with everything, adding a cool, laid-back touch to everything from linen separates to slip dresses and denim.

Here are 15 styles to add to your wishlist now.

Shop chic flip flops

