Yes, yes, yes, any avid fashion fan will be more than familiar with the game of creative director musical chairs playing out across luxury houses this year (Chanel, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, here’s looking at you). But it seems one label has been keeping a secret, and it’s become the talk of New York Fashion Week. Rachel Scott, now officially the creative director of Proenza Schouler—an appointment only announced on the 2nd September—has just unveiled her debut collection for the brand. That’s right, just (checks date for the third time) eight days after the announcement of her new role.

Of course, Scott is one of the most admired designers of the moment—her own label, Diotima, was my personal standout at last season’s NYFW (if it’s not yet on your radar, take this as your sign). But even she couldn’t pull together a collection in little over a week. The rumour mill suggests that Scott had in fact joined the house months earlier as a consultant, quietly collaborating with the in-house Proenza Schouler Studio on the Spring/Summer 26 line-up. And it’s one worth bookmarking, with styling ideas ready to weave into your wardrobe right now.

A Touch of Red

Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

First up? The vibrant red that threaded through nearly a third of the collection. Appearing on bags, shoes, jumpers, dresses and shorts, the shade was a standout. And with the resurgence of red in recent months (hello, scarlet tights), it also happens to be one of the easiest trends to embrace.

Personally, I’ll be dusting off my red Mary Janes and styling them with everything from jeans to clashing yellow pieces—a look lifted straight from this catwalk.

A Midi SKirt + Top + Statment Shoe

Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Then there’s the simple yet endlessly chic outfit formula we can all adopt immediately: a midi skirt, top and statement shoe. Think a vibrant jumper (red, naturally) with coordinating heels, a crisp white tank and knee-high boots for a casual edge, or a blazer to sharpen the silhouette.

Scott and the Proenza Schouler team proved there’s no shortage of ways to reimagine the classic skirt, providing ample inspiration to leave our trusty jeans on the shelf.

Undone Tailoring

Proenza Schouler Spring/Summer 2026 (Image credit: Proenza Schouler)

Speaking of wardrobe staples, the collection also made a strong case for the blazer. Shown in classic black, cream and grey colourways, and styled over midi skirts and maxi dresses, it cemented its place as a piece that works far beyond the office.

And yet, for all its polish, there was an intentional looseness to the tailoring. A symbol of the act of evolution and a willingness to be unmade in order to change, explains the show notes. Shoulder pads were exposed, raw edges unfinished, threads left to unravel—all signalling the creative shift now underway at the house. Come February, when Scott fully takes the reins, this evolution will undoubtedly continue. For now, though, she and the Studio team have left us with plenty of inspiration to take notes from.