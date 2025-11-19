Wondering How to Style a Blazer? These 5 Chic Outfit Ideas Will Help

Now, I'll be the first to admit that blazers often feel a little overdone. If you've ever looked around an office floor to see a sea of blazers, you're in good company. But, there is a good reason why this jacket is so well-loved—it instantly makes every outfit feel more polished. And, you'll be glad there are many more ways to wear it than with just a pair of wide-leg jeans or leggings and riding boots. I promise.

To prove this point, I've scoured the Instagram accounts of some of the chicest women on the internet to find blazer outfits that can be worn to work, at the weekend, and even at a bar. Yes, there's a way to make a blazer look less like only part of your officewear wardrobe. Or, of course, you can totally lean into this look and opt a full suit, tie included. I once wore this to Paris Fashion Week and got a whole host of compliments.

So, without further ado, below are the blazer looks worth weaving into your rotation now. You may even have all of these outfit building blocks already in your wardrobe.

5 Blazer Looks to Add to Your Moodboard

The formal blazer fit

If you're looking to lean into the formal feel of a blazer without slipping into a full suit, follow Anouk Yve's lead. Black trousers, loafers and a thin knit won't go amiss. Plus, for a more modern touch, pick a suede blazer—fashion fans are investing in this timeless fabric through all kinds of pieces.

The everyday blazer outfit

Now, you may not need me to remind you of the enduring appeal of a blazer and jeans—it's the go-to look in almost every office I've worked in. But just on the off-chance that you need reminding, here's a blazer and jeans look that's particularly chic and easy to recreate for any occasion. Blazer plus jeans plus a white shirt—what could go wrong?

The weekend blazer look

For days where you're really looking to toe the line between smart and casual without landing in corpcore, consider a dress and blazer a particularly simply solution. Plus, it's often an easy way to extend the wearability of warm weather clothes. Take cues from Nnena Echem and layer your blazer over a cotton dress paired with knee-high boots (and maybe tights) for extra warmth. Or, be extra cosy and opt for a knitted style.

The full suit

It goes without saying that blazers effortless slot into a full suit look. They are, after all, half of the two-piece set. So, if you're blazer comes alongside matching trousers, you'd be wise to invest in both. Simply style with a suit and even a tie to really lean into the officecore outfit.

The eveningwear blazer build

For a more evening-ready look, consider pairing your blazer with a high-shine leather mini skirt and kitten heel slingbacks. Not only will your outfit feel a little more elevated but it also takes it away from the 2010s love for mini skirts and tights. Grece Ghanem is another fashion fan sold on suede—proof, if you needed it, that a suede blazer makes for an excellent investment.