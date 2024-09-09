Dresses don’t get much chicer than a lace slip style maxi and these looks prove it

When I want to be my most stylishly sophisticated self, I always gravitate towards a maxi slip dress. The way the fabric and cut effortlessly drapes the body (no matter your body shape I must add), is unlike any other dress style, offering a look that feels elevated and elegant while also remaining chicly simplistic in its appearance.

While 90’s style satin dresses and classic camisole styles are always on trend, if you’re looking for a way to elevate your slip dress for the new season, I’ve got you (or at least my favourite influencers have as once again they’ve been providing all the inspiration). When it comes to this season's trending slip dresses, it’s lingerie inspired lace trim styles that are leading the way taking the already luxe looking slip dress to a whole new level.

So, just what makes the lace slip dress so good? Pairing both sophistication and simplicity with a little bit of sexiness thrown in for good measure, it’s a dress that exudes confidence. Looking as at home in the bedroom as they do in the streets or on your next night out, the lace trim slip dress is a chameleon style like no other.

Pair it with chunky boots and an oversized leather jacket in the day then switch to kitten heel sandals and a blazer for your next night out. Weather threatening to freeze? Layer a fitted roll neck underneath it or a chunky jumper over the top. However you choose to wear it, it’s a dress that’s going to provide endless styling opportunities all year long.

Wondering just which lace trim slip dress to go for? Australian brand Sir’s slip dresses are a favourite among influencers and celebrities alike including the ever chic Kelly Rutherford. While most recently, Dakota Johnson wore Gucci at the Bulgari party in New York proving the designers do this trend well.

That’s not to say you can’t branch out however, the high street is awash with chic lace trim slip dresses in autumnal tones like chocolate brown and warm rust shades. My favourite has to be Rat & Boa’s sultry sheer leopard print style which taps into AW24’s animal print trend now. Yes it may seem intimidating with it’s sheer lace top however with smart underwear solutions, like nipple pasties or even a coordinating black triangle bra, it can be totally wearable if you don’t want to let everything show.

So, without further ado, here's my edit of the best lace trim slip dresses.

Shop lace slip dresses

SIR Aries lace-trimmed cutout silk maxi dress £486 at MyTheresa For a twist on the classic LBD, this gold duo toned style is a chic choice.

Zw Collection Lace Slip Dress £69.99 at Zara I'm obsessed with expensive looking chocolate brown for autumn and this slip dress looks oh-so-luxe.

Massimo Dutti Lace Midi Slip Dress £129 at Massimo Dutti You'll get SO much wear out of a classic black lace slip dress so this one is a smart investment.

Reformation Aliceyn Silk Dress £149 (Was £298) at Reformation Reformation's Aliceyn dress is made from 100% silk for the utmost luxury.

Dodo Bar Or Shuki lace-trimmed silk-satin dress £637 at NET-A-PORTER Wear this bronze toned dress with simple cream heels for a chic autumn wedding guest look.

Omnes Aurelia Lace Trim Maxi Dress in Black £85 at Omnes Another great black lace dress, this one from Omnes made from recycled polyester for a sustainable choice.

Free People Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress £188 at Free People While block colours are one way to style the trend, printed options are also so cute. This spot print style taps into the polka dot trend or try a dark floral style for a moodier alternative.

Never Fully Dressed lace cut-out slip maxi dress in chocolate £89 at ASOS While some styles use contrasting lace to make a statement, this chocolate brown style features coordinating tones for a matching look.

Rat & Boa Akima Leopard Slip Dress £215 at Rat & Boa The leopard print dress of dreams. This maxi gown is sure to make a statement in the best way possible.

SIR Aries lace-trimmed silk slip dress £486 at MyTheresa For a lighter tone, this champagne coloured SIR gown feels soft and ethereal.