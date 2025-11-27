Say Hello To Glass Slipper Nails—The Fairytale-Inspired Manicure Backed By Hailey Bieber
Elegant and understated
Yes, Hailey Bieber is the founder of Rhode, but to the beauty community, she is also the ultimate nail trend-setter. Bieber and her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt, have been co-creating unique designs for years—you can thank these two for glazed nails, the boundary-pushing glow-in-the-dark look, and last summer's beautiful blossom manicure.
And she's done it again. After being photographed on the red carpet with her latest look, search for glass slipper nails is up 86% and TikTok is awash with recreations. The super high-shine transparent nails are both playful and minimal, so they could work for any occasion.
She sported her new look on the WSJ Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards red carpet in New York.
She kept to her signature elongated almond shape, which is key to this look. In order to get the truly transparent effect, you need to have a nail length that goes beyond the end of the finger. Hailey's tips were almost completely see-through, giving her nails that really glassy finish. There seemed to be a sheer coat of iridescent polish on top too, which gives them an almost magical feel.
The effect is quite similar in feel to the glazed look, which is also super glossy, but with a prismatic finish that catches the light. Glass slipper nails are a nod to both the fairy tale shoe and the Korean 'glass skin', which is a complexion that's highly dewy and reflective.
Glass slipper nails toolkit
Recreate Hailey Bieber's glass slipper nails with these products...
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market.