Party season is officially upon us, our collective calendars increasingly filling with glitzy soirées and countless opportunities to dress up. It’s the most wonderful time of year for fashion magpies and maximalists in particular, who simply can’t resist the allure of the season’s sequins, metallics, crystals and pretty much all that glitters—which is precisely the vibe that’s dominating the majority of shops right now, and understandably so.

But what of those who aren’t quite the sparkly kind, and lean instead towards a more low-key aesthetic? Historically, they have largely had to make do with sticking to a strict rotation of LBDs and tailored tuxes to see them through party season. Classically chic, yes—but a little tired, too. Luckily, Jennifer Lawrence just stepped out in a look that offers the perfect alternative.

Heading out in New York City earlier this week, Jennifer Lawrence served a fresh take on party dressing for minimalists, in an outfit composed of a sculptural black skirt, a boxy white t-shirt, and subtly festive bow-topped heeled mules. Her look came direct from the Lii Spring 2026 runway, a buzzy New York-based brand helmed by Chinese-born designer Zane Li—and while her exact ensemble won't be available to purchase until next year, it can be easily replicated in the meantime. And very much should be if effortless chic is your preferred aesthetic.

The trick is to follow the high-low rule. To make a basic white t-shirt party-worthy, style it with smarter bottom-half—like a structured skirt à la J-Law, a mini in a luxe fabrication, or a statement trouser if that's more your vibe. Heels, or at least party flats, are also a must, though they needn't be covered in glitter to make an impact. The combination of black and white will always create a timelessly sleek, stylish effect, too.

Feeling inspired to follow in Jennifer Lawrence's footsteps this party season? Keep scrolling to get the look.

