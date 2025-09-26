Ever since entering the spotlight, Greta Lee hasn't put a foot wrong style-wise. Of course, there's no "wrong" if something works for you, but with Lee, it's more a case that everything is so right.

Last night's premiere was another case in point. Lee is on the promo trail for Tron: Ares, a science fiction slash action film co-starring Jodie Turner-Smith, Jared Leto and Gillian Anderson, which is perhaps why her outfit was part-corporate and part-fantasy (Lee plays a CEO).

Greta Lee (Image credit: Getty Images)

It also made a case for why tailoring should absolutely be on your menu this Autumn. Lee appeared wearing a slimline trouser suit hot off the catwalk from Luar, one of the buzziest labels to show at New York Fashion Week.

With its pairing of sharp-edged shoulders plus a cross-over cut, the blazer put a twist on traditional suit jackets. The trousers, meanwhile, were slimline, graduating to a slight kick flare that elongated the whole silhouette. It would certainly tick the "power suiting" box, although perhaps that now feels like an outmoded term for tailoring.

Instead of "power" anything, this season is simply about modern trouser suits that look the business, whether you're wearing them to work or otherwise. Details to look for include unusual elements of construction that push the envelope of a straight up and down suit or a shade that's out of the box (burgundy counts!).

Arket has some of the best options on the high street. Its cross-over blazer, with a single button positioned to one side of the body, is modern yet classic. It would look fantastic with the matching trousers, which have a comfortable wide-leg fit, but also with front-crease jeans or a pleated skirt. Joseph's silky take, meanwhile, is a similar level of exuberance to Lee's.

When it comes to styling, you probably want to let the suit do most of the talking. Lee simply paired hers with sporty black shades, but you could try point-heeled slingbacks, a minimal shoulder bag or a sculptural earring as your plus-one. With a suit that good, you don't need to try too hard.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors