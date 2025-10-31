Few items in my wardrobe have the power to make me feel quite so instantly polished and put-together as a tailored blazer. As a result, I've amassed quite the collection over the years, ranging from sharp, tux-inspired styles that I wear with heels for elegant evening events, to the more boxy, casual designs that are perfect for the everyday.

Increasingly, though, I've found myself reaching for one style in particular—and it's been a total game-changer. Enter: the sculpted blazer.

With their structured silhouette, precise tailoring and curved seams that create an hourglass effect, sculpted blazers offer a more flattering and feminine alternative to their classic menswear-inspired counterparts. Sure, oversized tailoring will always be seen as the laid-back, cool-girl option, but it's hardly conducive to creating form... Sculpted blazers, on the other hand, offer a new take on power dressing that celebrates (and even creates) curves as opposed to swamping them.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

But while this style of tailoring has existed since the 1980s, it's brands like Jacquemus, Wardrobe.NYC, Magda Butrym, Mugler and McQueen that are responsible for propelling it to the fashion fore once more—and consequently, into the wardrobes of stylish women including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Demi Moore.

Having tried on quite a few IRL myself, I can confirm that designer styles like Mugler's dramatic hourglass blazer, Dior's iconic Bar jacket and Jacquemus' cult Ovalo design are quite literally a cut above the rest, and will make for excellent lifelong investment pieces. That said, there are some excellent options on the high street and from mid-range brands too, that look every bit the polished part.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Whichever you choose, rest assured that your cost-per-wear will almost certainly end up being close to zero—because sculpted blazers are some of the most surprisingly versatile pieces around.

They can be worn with capris and ballerinas for a polished, Audrey Hepburn vibe; styled over jeans for a cool high-low look; paired with a mini-skirt or shorts plus tights and heels for a night out, or worn with matching tailored trousers for a stylish workwear look. Choose the right (read: sparkly) accessories, and the latter can even work for a festive party or elegant event.

Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best sculpted blazers, with options for every style and price-point. Trust me: your Autumn/Winter wardrobe will thank you.