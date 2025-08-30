Tracking Jennifer Aniston’s Style Evolution From '90s Minimalist to Timeless Icon

As with many Hollywood stalwarts, Jennifer Aniston's sartorial journey has been as fun to watch as the roles she’s played. From her early days on Friends to some iconic red carpet appearances (opting for archival designs in recent years), Aniston’s wardrobe has consistently sat somewhere between aspirational glamour and attainable elegance.

Like so many women in the public eye, she has at turns been sexualised and vilified by the media, but now, she is finally being celebrated for her timeless style and decades of staying true to it. And that, my friend, is what they call closure.

Jennifer Aniston wearing a silk, bias-cut, vintage gown by John Galliano for Dior at the 2020 SAG Awards in LA (Image credit: Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images)

When Rachel Green first appeared in 1994, she quickly became a '90s style icon, despite her pilot outfit being a gaudy wedding dress complete with a frothy headband-turned-veil. Chiming with the era’s style boom, her influence extended far beyond the sitcom.

There was, of course, “The Rachel”: a layered, casually voluminous haircut that became a literal global sensation and marked a shift away from the Dynasty-style blowouts of the '80s . “The Rachel”, by contrast, defined a more accessible approach to glamour.

Jennifer Aniston with "The Rachel" haircut (Image credit: Kevin Mazur Archive 1/WireImage via Getty Images)

Aniston’s ‘girl-next-door’ wardrobe mirrored this same balance of accessibility and aspiration. Silky slip dresses, mini skirts paired with fitted knits or tank tops, knee boots, and relaxed denim were staples that fans could easily emulate. Unlike the polished, glossy looks of the '80s, this was high style that felt attainable.

Aniston’s wardrobe—on and off-screen—captured the cultural ethos of the time. She became the ultimate cool girl in an era filled with them, and her '90s wardrobe is now as coveted and mythologised as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s.

Jennifer Aniston in the 1990s

Image 1 of 5 Jennifer Aniston at the "d girl" Opening Night Performance in 1997 (Image credit: Steve Granitz via Getty) Jennifer Aniston at the 2nd Annual VH-1 Honors (Image credit: Terry McGinnis/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston at the Avco Cinema in Westwood, California, 1997 (Image credit: Sam Levi/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston at the 9th Annual GLAAD Media Awards (Image credit: Steve Granitz Archive 1/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston in LA, 1998 (Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

In the 2000s, when Aniston’s star power went stratospheric, her style became characterised by clean lines and form-fitting gowns, often in neutral or monochrome tones, as she became a regular on the red carpet. Her hair, again, the subject of much discussion, evolved into sleek, straight styles, which, just as “The Rachel” before it, complemented her streamlined wardrobe choices.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Despite this being the period that marked her transition from television star to Hollywood A-lister, she continued to exude an understated elegance. Designers like Versace and Valentino dressed her famously lithe frame in timeless silhouettes, rather than trend-driven shapes—a formula she’s stayed true to.

The 2000s were also a time when celebrity style became increasingly intertwined with branding, as actors began replacing models on magazine covers (Jen, always ahead of the curve, had had her own cover girl debut in 1997). Part of the power of brand Aniston was that her style choices conveyed reliability, elegance, and an aspirational (yet still somewhat accessible) taste.

Jennifer Aniston in the 2000s

Image 1 of 5 Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet at the 9th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, 2003. (Image credit: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, 2002. (Image credit: KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston in LA, 2004. (Image credit: Steve Kondiles/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston visits the ''Late Show with David Letterman'', 2008. (Image credit: James Devaney/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston at the the 81st Annual Academy Awards, 2009. (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With athleisure storming the fashion scene, the 2010s ushered in a new age of effortlessness: it only felt right that Aniston would emerge as one of its key ambassadors. Tailored trousers, blazers, and well-cut denim remained staples in her wardrobe. On the runways, neutral hues and muted palettes dominated, signalling a shift in luxury away from flamboyance towards a subtler form of elegance. Enter: quiet luxury.

Jennifer Aniston in the 2010s

Image 1 of 5 Jennifer Aniston visits "Late Show With David Letterman" at the Ed Sullivan Theatre, 2010 (Image credit: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic via Getty Images) (Image credit: George Pimentel/WireImage via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston arrives at the "Life Of Crime" Premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2017. (Image credit: John Shearer via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston arriving at "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert", 2019. (Image credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images via Getty Images)

In recent years, Aniston’s style has matured into a refined study of modern minimalism. Tailored separates, neutral tones, and layered textures continue to dominate and have made her a poster girl for timelessness at a time when society is grappling with overconsumption and the veracious pace of trend cycles.

At the forefront once more, her wardrobe today reflects a cultural shift towards conscious consumption and longevity over fast-fashion novelty. Even in casual streetwear, there is a precision to what she wears, whether that’s a perfectly cut trench coat, The Row trainers, or a leather jacket.

Jennifer Aniston in the 2020s

Image 1 of 6 Jennifer Aniston attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020. (Image credit: Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon) Jennifer Aniston onstage at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment (Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter) Jennifer Aniston, 2022 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston, 2023 (Image credit: Gotham/GC Images via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston at the Emmy FYC Event for Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show", 2024 (Image credit: Phillip Faraone via Getty Images) Jennifer Aniston in Tribeca, 2025 (Image credit: Aeon/GC Images via Getty Images)

Adaptable, enduring, and always in tune with the times, Jennifer Aniston’s style evolution mirrors her career, from the lovable Rachel Green to the nuanced and complicated Alex Levy in The Morning Show.

Unlike so many celebrities, who cater to the changing whims of fashion, her enduring style lies in its relatability and consistency. It shouldn’t be as unusual as it is, but there is a certain aspirational normalcy that is potently alluring. She’s navigated decades of fashion shifts without losing a sense of self. From the democratised cool of the '90s to today’s conscious minimalism, her fashion choices feel refreshingly authentic and prove the old adage that the best style comes from cultivating an understanding of one’s own aesthetic.

Shop Jennifer Aniston-Inspired Timeless Wardrobe Staples