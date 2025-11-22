Andrea's It List: The Perfect Low-Effort Party Attire
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List.
It's party dress season again. If you're anything like me, you're probably wondering where the year has gone and experiencing mild waves of anxiety at the thought of everything that needs to be done before Christmas.
As well as a busy work schedule, I also have 6 events to plan outfits for pre Christmas - from black tie award dinners and work events to Christmas nights out with girlfriends and a trip to the ballet. It's this time of year that panic buying an outfit last minute is so tempting, but if you take time to shop around, choose wisely and invest in good quality pieces like these ones, you'll be wearing them for many years to come.
There's something so effortlessly stylish about a tux for a cocktail event. I wear mine all year. This exquisite one by Reiss features an expertly tailored single breasted satin trimmed blazer and flatteringly cut wide leg trousers. Invest in the waistcoat too and mix and match with multiple pieces in your wardrobe.
The easiest way to add some Christmas spirit is by wearing some sparkles. Invest in a quality glittering piece and you'll be wearing it every Christmas, New Year and party night for years to come. Whether you're drawn to shorts, skirts, or dresses, there's a something to suit, and lift, every mood in our comprehensive edit right now over on Marie Claire including this unique green midi by Massimo Dutti.
