Andrea's It List: The Perfect Low-Effort Party Attire

It's party dress season again. If you're anything like me, you're probably wondering where the year has gone and experiencing mild waves of anxiety at the thought of everything that needs to be done before Christmas.

As well as a busy work schedule, I also have 6 events to plan outfits for pre Christmas - from black tie award dinners and work events to Christmas nights out with girlfriends and a trip to the ballet. It's this time of year that panic buying an outfit last minute is so tempting, but if you take time to shop around, choose wisely and invest in good quality pieces like these ones, you'll be wearing them for many years to come.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Black Tie Maxi Dress £350 at ME+EM If you're looking for versatility, the bias cut satin maxi is unbeatable for evening events. Style this flattering version from ME+EM with a blazer for work too. Isabel Marant Heliane Sequined Minidress £890 at Mytheresa It's rare to find a sequin mini with sleeves, which instantly elevates this A-line version from Isabel Marant and prepare to be complimented all evening. Petite Atelier Single-Breasted Tuxedo Blazer £280 at Reiss There's something so effortlessly stylish about a tux for a cocktail event. I wear mine all year. This exquisite one by Reiss features an expertly tailored single breasted satin trimmed blazer and flatteringly cut wide leg trousers. Invest in the waistcoat too and mix and match with multiple pieces in your wardrobe. Rebecca Vallance Dreams Cloqué Mini Dress £650 at Net-A-Porter This cute fit and flare mini from Rebecca Vallance is another wardrobe staple you can style up with heels or down with boots for a variety of evening events. RO&ZO Seraphina Puff-Sleeve Woven Maxi Dress £169 at Selfridges I can't resist a puff sleeve which instantly adds drama. I'm currently eyeing this Seraphina gold gown, which features a beautiful bow at the back and elegant waistline. Black Velvet & Satin Mix Lola Midi Dress £130 at nobody's child There's so much to love about this black midi by Nobody's child which combines intricate ruffle velvet detail on top, a flattering V-back and floaty satin. A great price too.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

