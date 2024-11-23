12 of the best Christmas day dresses and why you need to buy them now
Don’t sleep on these festive looks
It might be hard to believe, but there is just over a month to go until Christmas Day. However you’re celebrating — be it with family, friends, partners or pets — it’s likely that you’ll need a festive look for the occasion.
A dress, in our opinion, is a no-brainer. It’s a ready-made outfit, so you don’t need to think about matching separate pieces, and the right one could take you from the office party, to the big day, through to New Year’s Eve — just by mixing up the styling and accessories.
As such, we’ve compiled the ultimate list of Christmas day dresses below. It’s not easy to strike the right balance between comfort (because, lots of eating, duh), style and appropriate festive-ness, but we think we’ve done a pretty good job. Our top tip, however, is to get your orders in fast as these won’t hang around for long.
Shop Christmas Day Dresses
Marks and Spencer are the undisputed queens of the high street right now. Their recent collab with Sienna Miller is stuffed with Christmas-ready options, meaning it was hard to pick just one. However, this multi-coloured sequin mini stole our hearts, especially with the velvet bow back detail.
Nothing says festive like red sequins, and nothing says partywear like 16Arlington (even better with 40% off). This midi dress with large discs, sheer tulle and grey ribbed trimming, will make for the chicest of Christmas day get-ups. Wear over jeans or slim-fitting trousers for a living room ready look.
It’s been a big year for leopard print, kicking off in January with the viral mob-wife trend. This cotton midi-dress from cult-label Damson Madder, with its drop waist bow adornments, is a stylish nod to the ongoing trend. Perfect with a swipe of red lipstick and low-denier tights, or worn with a plain T-shirt underneath for a more casual feel.
Aligne's voluminous midi dress is a no-brainer. Its roomy enough for a five course meal and screams Christmas!
Slip dresses never go out of style, and this emerald green one from Kitri is a sleek festive option. The lace trim and contrast tie-straps add a touch of sexiness, which can easily be layered upon if you aren’t close to a crackling fire.
Christmas is a time for family, and this ultra-embellished dress from Chopova Lowena honours one half of the design-duo Emma Chopova’s grandparents, Emi and Ivan. Sweet and sentimental, while the red colour and tartan skirt make it feel festive, this is a look that will act as a real conversation-starter (let’s just hope no grandparents are offended that their photo doesn’t feature on your dress…)
Sister Jane is an affordable party wear favourite, so it’s no surprise that they have a whole host of dresses perfect for this time of year. This jacquard midi, with its floral gold print and tiered skirt, is festive without being super obvious. The ribbon-tie back detail is the cherry on top.
Bubble skirts have been another reigning trend from 2024. This gold mini dress from Scandi-favourite Ganni is a super festive take, completed by its studded bow strap details. The voluminous skirt shape will come in handy when you’re tucking into seconds (or thirds).
Australian designer Rebecca Vallance has made a name for herself through occasion wear, recently collaborating on a collection with Nicky Hilton. This bow-embellished black gown defines subtle sparkle, and would work perfectly for a smart, restaurant-based Christmas affair.
Ukrainian label Sleeper are my go-to for stand out festive looks at Christmas. Their Puff dress is the perfect mixture of statement and demure ideal for Xmas lunch at the in-laws.
Shirt dresses were made for Christmas day — floaty, loose-fitting, yet fashion-forward. This one from Marques Almeida (currently in the sale) maximises the party vibes with its luxe ostrich feather trim. Pair with statement tights or super-high heels for dressing up to the max.
