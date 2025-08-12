I'm a Reformation-Obsessed Fashion Editor—These are the 11 Items I Recommend Shopping in the Brand's Current Sale
Including rarely discounted cult classics and the cashmere jumper loved by celebs
I'm not exaggerating when I say that about half my summer wardrobe is made up of Reformation. The Los Angeles-based brand has been my go-to for years, whether for its easy everyday summer dresses, chic wedding guest looks, denim staples, or breezy linen separates—all of which ooze effortless cool-girl vibes like no other.
The fact that Reformation is also dedicated to sustainable practices, releases limited quantities of each design, and actually makes an effort to be size inclusive serves only to make it all the more appealing. And when the brand's bi-annual sale rolls around, it becomes nothing short of irresistible.
There are two major Reformation sale events each year: one in mid-August and the other post-Christmas, both offering 30% off a range of items both online and in-store. It's my prime time to pounce and snap up those pieces I've been eyeing for weeks—because while I'd say that Ref is well worth the investment, it's definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum, so skimming that little extra sum off the top definitely helps.
With years of experience under my belt, I'd consider myself a full-blown Reformation sales shopping expert by now—so to put my very niche skills to good use (and distract me from buying everything myself), I've picked out my 11 favourite discounted items to shop now.
From the perfect baggy jorts and the classic cashmere jumper loved by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, to the cult linen two-piece that's £100 cheaper than usual, these are the best bits to buy in the Reformation summer 2025 sale.
Reformation Sale: An Editor's Top Picks
The idea of touching cashmere right now might be enough to bring you out in hives, but give a thought to your future autumn/winter self, who will be supremely appreciative to have this super-soft, highly versatile jumper to hand. If it's good enough for Selena Gomez, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mikey Madison and Miley Cyrus...
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.