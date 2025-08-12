I'm not exaggerating when I say that about half my summer wardrobe is made up of Reformation. The Los Angeles-based brand has been my go-to for years, whether for its easy everyday summer dresses, chic wedding guest looks, denim staples, or breezy linen separates—all of which ooze effortless cool-girl vibes like no other.

The fact that Reformation is also dedicated to sustainable practices, releases limited quantities of each design, and actually makes an effort to be size inclusive serves only to make it all the more appealing. And when the brand's bi-annual sale rolls around, it becomes nothing short of irresistible.

(Image credit: courtesy reformation)

There are two major Reformation sale events each year: one in mid-August and the other post-Christmas, both offering 30% off a range of items both online and in-store. It's my prime time to pounce and snap up those pieces I've been eyeing for weeks—because while I'd say that Ref is well worth the investment, it's definitely on the pricier end of the spectrum, so skimming that little extra sum off the top definitely helps.

With years of experience under my belt, I'd consider myself a full-blown Reformation sales shopping expert by now—so to put my very niche skills to good use (and distract me from buying everything myself), I've picked out my 11 favourite discounted items to shop now.

From the perfect baggy jorts and the classic cashmere jumper loved by Daisy Edgar-Jones, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, to the cult linen two-piece that's £100 cheaper than usual, these are the best bits to buy in the Reformation summer 2025 sale.

Reformation Sale: An Editor's Top Picks