Gifting season is upon us—here's 42 chic Christmas gifts for her that come approved by our expert shopping editor
We've picked the best gifts for every budget
Looking for the ideal Christmas gifts for her? We’ve got you covered. It’s officially December, which means it’s time to start getting your Christmas presents bought, wrapped and delivered (or popped under the tree).
Here at Marie Claire UK, we love Christmas gifting - because there’s nothing better than picking the perfect present and watching your loved one’s face light up as they open it. Team MCUK have rounded up the best gifts for him, best gifts for kids, best personalised gifts, best ethical gifts, and best beauty gift sets - so no matter who you’re buying for, we have some great inspiration for you.
But I'm here to bring you the best Christmas gifts for her, having scoured the internet to find the best beauty, fashion and home picks available right now. Whether you’re shopping for your mum, partner, sister, best friend or that friendly neighbour you love to catch up with over the Thursday morning bin collection, you’re sure to find something in this carefully curated edit.
As a shopping editor, I know that budget is important - because you’re not likely to spend the same amount of money on your sister as you are on a Secret Santa gift. So these gifting picks have been split into price categories, ranging from affordable (yet still chic) buys to luxury pieces she'll treasure for years to come. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.
Christmas gifts for her under £50
Yankee Candle makes some of the most seasonal scents around, and this set of tea lights is basically a failsafe gift. It features suitably seasonal scents like silver sage & pine, soft wool & amber and even Christmas cookie. Delicious.
Fairisle jumpers are having a bit of a moment - and no wonder, since they strike the perfect balance between timeless and subtly festive. This taupe knit from John Lewis looks far more expensive than it actually is. Size up for an on-trend oversized fit.
Nothing says 'luxury Christmas gift' like a treat from Chanel. This red shade - 151 Pirate, in case you were wondering - is the ultimate festive red. If your giftee is a fan of tradition (and chic manicures), this is the perfect present for her.
I own this hand wash myself and love the light, floral fragrance. It's the kind of gift that feels like you're put a fair bit of effort in but can be given to just about anyone (hello, Secret Santa present).
Speaking of ideal Secret Santa gifts, this box of macarons from French pâtissier Ladurée looks luxurious but won't set you back a fortune.
It's a fact of life - everybody loves a personalised gift. Enter: this beautifully festive velvet pouch that features any initial you choose. She can use it to store her makeup, pop it in her tote bag, or as a toiletries bag when travelling.
Gisou makes products that perform just as beautifully as they look on your dressing table, so you basically can't go wrong with gifting your loved one this bestselling honey infused hair oil.
While we're on the subject of statement accessories, I adore this checked scarf from Radley. It'll keep her feeling both cosy and chic.
I can't imagine anybody not being totally thrilled to receive this festive box of Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars.
Stanley has just come out with some beautiful new shades for the festive season, including this rose quarts colourway. If she's had her eye on a Stanley cup for a while, now's your chance to get some extra brownie points.
Give her the gift of a soothing night in with the Unplugged candle from Lab Tonica. It releases heady notes of lavender, Frankincense and smoky vetiver to help her drift off with ease.
Christmas gifts for her under £100
They can make barista-grade hot chocolate from the comfort of their own home with The Velvetiser by Hotel Chocolat. Just choose your flavour of chocolate flakes, add to your choice of dairy, plant milk or water and let the machine do the rest. We love it for frothing milk for our coffee and making matcha lattes too!
How utterly beautiful is this ILIA gift set? It includes four of the brand's most popular lip balm shades (perfect for dry winter lips) and comes packaged in the most stunning box - no wrapping needed.
M&S is always my first port of call when it comes to high-quality knitwear. This pure cashmere is under £100 and makes the ideal Christmas gift for her. There are a few different colours to choose from, but I love this classic wintery grey.
I don't know about you, but I can't think of a more classic Christmas gift than a pair of sheepskin slippers. These ones from Just Sheepskin look unbelievably cosy.
If your loved one has just moved, then a coffee table book is a safe bet. This beautiful Assouline one will have them dreaming of warmer days, and will add a pop of colour to any home.