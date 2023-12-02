Gifting season is upon us—here's 42 chic Christmas gifts for her that come approved by our expert shopping editor

Looking for the ideal Christmas gifts for her? We’ve got you covered. It’s officially December, which means it’s time to start getting your Christmas presents bought, wrapped and delivered (or popped under the tree).

Here at Marie Claire UK, we love Christmas gifting - because there’s nothing better than picking the perfect present and watching your loved one’s face light up as they open it. Team MCUK have rounded up the best gifts for him, best gifts for kids , best personalised gifts , best ethical gifts , and best beauty gift sets - so no matter who you’re buying for, we have some great inspiration for you.

But I'm here to bring you the best Christmas gifts for her, having scoured the internet to find the best beauty, fashion and home picks available right now. Whether you’re shopping for your mum, partner, sister, best friend or that friendly neighbour you love to catch up with over the Thursday morning bin collection, you’re sure to find something in this carefully curated edit.

As a shopping editor, I know that budget is important - because you’re not likely to spend the same amount of money on your sister as you are on a Secret Santa gift. So these gifting picks have been split into price categories, ranging from affordable (yet still chic) buys to luxury pieces she'll treasure for years to come. Keep scrolling to shop them for yourself.

Christmas gifts for her under £50

Christmas gifts for her under £100