It's pay day! Here is everything the Marie Claire fashion team is buying
Usually seen as the month that typically unveils summer, June in the UK has quite literally been a month of meteorology uncertainty. From less-than-ideal bursts of rain to spontaneous heat waves, this month has taught us to reinforce our capsule wardrobes and prepare for all seasons. Even if that means experiencing summer and autumn on the same day.
As we try to navigate dressing for the wavering weather and hoping for more sun in both comfort and style, here at MC HQ, the fashion team is excited to secure one or two end-of-month pick-me-ups for this season. From Lily's alternative workwear trousers to Penny's ultra-chic Massimo Dutti dress and Natalie's must-have floral mesh flats, all of these stylish picks are leaving me very excited and inspired, hence my ultra-summery selection.
So, if you, like us, are on the lookout for an occasionwear dress, a trendy accessory, and even a super unique handbag (or two), we have collated each fashion team member's payday picks to invest in now regardless of the occasion. From summer holidays to office power dressing in the sun, we got you covered.
Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director
The weather is so unpredictable at the moment so I've been looking for ways to add some print and colour to my wardrobe even if it's pretty chilly outside. These camo trousers from Mint Velvet are perfect for looking smart at work without feeling too serious. They also come in 3 lengths and quite an extensive size range which is always a plus.
French label Bobbies is fast becoming my favourite for summer sandals that aren't too high. They have such a great selection right now and this pair is perfect for wimbledon and all the summer parties I have coming up.
I've had my eye on this Miu Miu bag for quite some time. It's an investment but the minimal detail and butter soft leather has me sold and the warm brown colour will work all year round.
Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor
If I could wear this Reiss dress every day, I would. From the artfully placed ruching to the detachable straps, it's perfect. I've been wearing it with tomato-red ballet flats, but it would look just as good with wedges, at a wedding.
I'm rarely without a chunky gold ring (or five) and I plan to add this beauty to my collection. July Child is my go-to for statement, '70s-tinged jewellery.
Enjoying the heatwave but sad it's too balmy to wear your favourite jeans? May I present Citizens of Humanity's super lightweight Brynn trousers. I love the low-slung, wide-leg cut with a simple tank.
Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor
I've had my eye on the Alighieri Bombe ring forever so I know I won't regret taking the plunge. It's a statement silver ring so very on trend right now but it's equally timeless so I know I'll wear it forever.
I haven't caved into the mesh ballerina trend yet but the time has finally come. I saw someone wearing these the other day and they look so expensive IRL.
You can never have too many summer dresses! This Massimo Dutti style is so elegant with its thin straps, drop waist and voluminous skirt. And the colour is gorgeous too.
Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
A white maxi skirt is quickly becoming a must-have capsule wardrobe item. The problem I often find with these styles of skirts is they never sit comfortably and always ride up or down. This one from My Best Friends features a zipper on the back for extra security on the waist to ensure it stays perfectly in place.
I've been searching for the perfect charm bracelet and this number from Soru Jewellery is the perfect summer accessory. Plus it's currently on sale so it is the perfect time to invest.
I tried these sunglasses on a recent trip to Selfridges and have not been able to stop thinking about them ever since. Featuring a sleek minimalistic design, these sunnies are lightweight and super easy to style this season.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
