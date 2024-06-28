It's pay day! Here is everything the Marie Claire fashion team is buying

Usually seen as the month that typically unveils summer, June in the UK has quite literally been a month of meteorology uncertainty. From less-than-ideal bursts of rain to spontaneous heat waves, this month has taught us to reinforce our capsule wardrobes and prepare for all seasons. Even if that means experiencing summer and autumn on the same day.

As we try to navigate dressing for the wavering weather and hoping for more sun in both comfort and style, here at MC HQ, the fashion team is excited to secure one or two end-of-month pick-me-ups for this season. From Lily's alternative workwear trousers to Penny's ultra-chic Massimo Dutti dress and Natalie's must-have floral mesh flats, all of these stylish picks are leaving me very excited and inspired, hence my ultra-summery selection.

So, if you, like us, are on the lookout for an occasionwear dress, a trendy accessory, and even a super unique handbag (or two), we have collated each fashion team member's payday picks to invest in now regardless of the occasion. From summer holidays to office power dressing in the sun, we got you covered.

Lily Russo-Bah, Fashion Director

Camouflage Print Straight Jeans £99 at Mint Velvet The weather is so unpredictable at the moment so I've been looking for ways to add some print and colour to my wardrobe even if it's pretty chilly outside. These camo trousers from Mint Velvet are perfect for looking smart at work without feeling too serious. They also come in 3 lengths and quite an extensive size range which is always a plus. Virna - Milk £195 at Bobbies French label Bobbies is fast becoming my favourite for summer sandals that aren't too high. They have such a great selection right now and this pair is perfect for wimbledon and all the summer parties I have coming up. Leather Beau bag £ 2,650 at Miu Miu I've had my eye on this Miu Miu bag for quite some time. It's an investment but the minimal detail and butter soft leather has me sold and the warm brown colour will work all year round. Phoebe Blu Bikini £165 at Cult Mia I have more bikinis than I can count but that doesn't mean I'm not always on the look out for new swimwear labels that specialise in great cut and design. Selia Richwood is a Milan-based designer and this two-piece is going straight into my suitcase this summer.

Natalie Hughes, Fashion Editor

Ruched Maxi Dress £268 at Reiss If I could wear this Reiss dress every day, I would. From the artfully placed ruching to the detachable straps, it's perfect. I've been wearing it with tomato-red ballet flats, but it would look just as good with wedges, at a wedding. Super Power Signet £40 at July Child I'm rarely without a chunky gold ring (or five) and I plan to add this beauty to my collection. July Child is my go-to for statement, '70s-tinged jewellery. Brynn Drawstring Trouser £228 at Citizens of Humanity Enjoying the heatwave but sad it's too balmy to wear your favourite jeans? May I present Citizens of Humanity's super lightweight Brynn trousers. I love the low-slung, wide-leg cut with a simple tank. Floral-Embroidered Ballet Flats £110 at & Other Stories The first thing I'm buying on payday are these beautiful, flower-embroidered flats. They will lend a romantic touch to full skirts, slouchy jeans and everything in between.

Penny Goldstone, Contributing Fashion Editor

The Bombe Ring £295 at Alighieri I've had my eye on the Alighieri Bombe ring forever so I know I won't regret taking the plunge. It's a statement silver ring so very on trend right now but it's equally timeless so I know I'll wear it forever. Mesh Ballerinas £139 at Arket I haven't caved into the mesh ballerina trend yet but the time has finally come. I saw someone wearing these the other day and they look so expensive IRL. Ramie Dress With Straps £169 at Massimo Dutti You can never have too many summer dresses! This Massimo Dutti style is so elegant with its thin straps, drop waist and voluminous skirt. And the colour is gorgeous too. Clara Beaded Tote £99 at Net-A-Porter I've been looking for a holiday/summer event evening bag for a while and this Cult Gaia beaded bag has just gone into the Net-A-Porter sale, which is perfect timing. I love the wooden beads and fringing that add texture to the accessory.

Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer