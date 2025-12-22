If hosting duties fall on you this year, whether that's a New Year's Eve cocktail party, an annual friends get-together or Christmas Day itself, your to-do list is sure to be longer than your arm. So in a bid to take some of the legwork off your hands, I've scoured the Instagrams of some of the chicest women to provide ample inspiration of what to wear. Yes, the task that's often forgotten about is getting some airtime, lest you attend your own party hurridly in a pair of jeans and jumper from the day before. I promise, I've been there before.

Essentially, a perfect party hosting outfit must be two things: easy to put on in a rush and statement-making enough that you won't be accidentally twinning one (or more) of your guests. Plus, you want to toe that tricky line of on-trend yet timeless enough that the pictures won't have you questioning your thinking one year down the line.

So, I give you four looks for every occasion. From the cosy yet polished trousers and jumper look to an eye-catching red and leopard print, and even an elevated black tie style that's particularly striking. Now, I'll leave the cooking, drinks pouring, and mingling up to you.

Cosy yet polished

Red and green may be the first festive shades that spring to mind—or maybe even a metallic—but there's a strong case to be made for softer colours. Take this lilac and green look as prime example. Practical and polished thanks to the clashing of a cosy knit with satin trousers.

Black tie tailoring

For those who love to go full-on glam, even in their own home, turn your attention to this black tie style. Swapping out the traditional tuxedo for a jacket and skirt, it's a sexier take on your standard suit but still truly timeless. Note the statement earrings for a more festive flash, too.

Festive flair

Sitting somewhere between festive and full-on street style, this leopard print red jumper look is sure to create conversation and yet it's actually rather easy to recreate. Plus, it's easy enough to move in if you need to search every shelf for that pesky bottle opener.

Cocktail chic

If you're after an outfit that takes five minutes to throw on between courses yet still delivers maximum impact, consider a cocktail dress. The crystal bows on this style make it feel festive—although it really does work year-round—and silver accessories will only enhance the look.