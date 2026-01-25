Jigsaw Has Quickly Become My Go-To for Polished, Quality Workwear Staples
Just in time for an office wardrobe refresh
A new year signifies a time of change, and whilst I do try my best to hit my health and fitness goals, there's another switch-up I prefer to focus my efforts on: a work wardrobe refresh. Producing versatile tailoring and elevated staples to see you through the colder months, there's one particular brand that has caught my eye again and again, and which I believe is deserving of more attention in 2026—Jigsaw.
Seeking out the best high street coats and harmonious takes on winter trends can take some serious searching, which is why any brand that blends these together with minimal scrolling required gets my seal of approval. Jigsaw often flies under the radar on the British high street, which is another reason why any find from there feels even more novel.
Jigsaw's new in section is stuffed to the brim with structured outerwear, luxurious suede textures, cosy merino knits, and even neutral co-ords that will be your shortcut to seamless office dressing. I've rounded up the unmissable new pieces that will see you from your desk to social occasions with ease—and with enduring appeal, too.
Shop Jigsaw workwear
This might be one of my favourite bombers of the season, mainly thanks to the tie up hood that offers a more practical alternative to triangle scarves.
Amelia is Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a Senior Writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.