A new year signifies a time of change, and whilst I do try my best to hit my health and fitness goals, there's another switch-up I prefer to focus my efforts on: a work wardrobe refresh. Producing versatile tailoring and elevated staples to see you through the colder months, there's one particular brand that has caught my eye again and again, and which I believe is deserving of more attention in 2026—Jigsaw.

Seeking out the best high street coats and harmonious takes on winter trends can take some serious searching, which is why any brand that blends these together with minimal scrolling required gets my seal of approval. Jigsaw often flies under the radar on the British high street, which is another reason why any find from there feels even more novel.

Jigsaw's new in section is stuffed to the brim with structured outerwear, luxurious suede textures, cosy merino knits, and even neutral co-ords that will be your shortcut to seamless office dressing. I've rounded up the unmissable new pieces that will see you from your desk to social occasions with ease—and with enduring appeal, too.

Shop Jigsaw workwear