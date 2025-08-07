The ME+EM New In Section is Full of Cult Buys in the Making—19 Best Pieces to Shop Now

If you're not already acquainted with ME+EM, your favourite celebrity certainly is. Worn by Kate Middleton, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Olivia Colman, and Bella Hadid (to name just a few), it's clear that the luxury British label is doing contemporary style just right—and nothing says that more than the array of lust-worthy pieces in the ME+EM new in section.

This year's best dressed celebs at Wimbledon turned to the brand on multiple occasions, and it's no wonder given the unrivalled selection of transitional weather staples that transcend the trend cycle. From supple leather accessories to tailored trousers guaranteed to last, there are few places that do everyday investments quite so well.

Yes, you're often looking at a higher price point than your average high-street store, but the number of celebrity and It-Girl fans proves that every item is a cut above the rest. I'm a very firm believer in buying less but buying better, which ME+EM epitomises. And there really are plenty of bargains to be had if you're willing to scroll.

But fear not, I've done all the hard work for you and gone through every piece in the ME+EM new-in section to whittle down the things that are just too good to miss. Whether that be elevated basics that you'll wear on repeat or truly distinctive buys that will make any capsule wardrobe complete, these should be on your radar.

And whilst you're here, don't miss our round-up of must-have picks from COS, H&M, Arket, Net-a-Porter and Massimo Dutti too.

Shop ME+EM New In