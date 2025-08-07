The ME+EM New In Section is Full of Cult Buys in the Making—19 Best Pieces to Shop Now

If you're not already acquainted with ME+EM, your favourite celebrity certainly is. Worn by Kate Middleton, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Olivia Colman, and Bella Hadid (to name just a few), it's clear that the luxury British label is doing contemporary style just right—and nothing says that more than the array of lust-worthy pieces in the ME+EM new in section.

This year's best dressed celebs at Wimbledon turned to the brand on multiple occasions, and it's no wonder given the unrivalled selection of transitional weather staples that transcend the trend cycle. From supple leather accessories to tailored trousers guaranteed to last, there are few places that do everyday investments quite so well.

Yes, you're often looking at a higher price point than your average high-street store, but the number of celebrity and It-Girl fans proves that every item is a cut above the rest. I'm a very firm believer in buying less but buying better, which ME+EM epitomises. And there really are plenty of bargains to be had if you're willing to scroll.

But fear not, I've done all the hard work for you and gone through every piece in the ME+EM new-in section to whittle down the things that are just too good to miss. Whether that be elevated basics that you'll wear on repeat or truly distinctive buys that will make any capsule wardrobe complete, these should be on your radar.

Shop ME+EM New In

Silk Polka Dot Maxi Dress + Corsage
ME+EM
Silk Polka Dot Maxi Dress + Corsage

Polka dot dresses are having a real moment right now, and this drapey silhouette and corsage combination shows how to do it right.

Curved Hem Straight Shirt
ME+EM
Curved Hem Straight Shirt

Worn by Bel Powley to Wimbledon this year, this crisp blue shirt is a wardrobe staple that can be made endlessly chic with the right styling.

Retro Runner Trainer
ME+EM
Retro Runner Trainer

You'd be forgiven for mistaking these vintage inspired trainers for a coveted designer buy.

Soft Slouch Sling Bag
ME+EM
Soft Slouch Sling Bag

Slouchy, spacious, and high quality, this bag has it all—and it's ideal for travelling and city breaks.

Impossibly Soft Scarf Neck Classic Tee
ME+EM
Impossibly Soft Scarf Neck Classic Tee

I predict this will become a cult buy before long—it has all the makings of a perfect capsule wardrobe investment.

Leather Short Fitted Blazer
ME+EM
Leather Short Fitted Blazer

No transitional wardrobe is complete without a sleek leather jacket, and this cropped blazer style looks seriously luxe.

Leopard Print Asymmetric Slipper
ME+EM
Leopard Print Asymmetric Slipper

These might be a love/hate purchase, but I can already see just how many outfits I would pair them with.

Cord Super Soft Wide Engineered Trouser
ME+EM
Cord Super Soft Wide Engineered Trouser

It's never too early to get your autumn wardrobe in check, starting with these neutral chords.

Asymmetric Mesh Slipper
ME+EM
Asymmetric Mesh Slipper

Mesh ballet slippers are still all the rage, and this pair has a grown-up feel.

Luxe Travel Tailoring Man Pant
ME+EM
Luxe Travel Tailoring Man Pant

A pair of tailored trousers like these is one thing that's worth really investing in.

Mini Resin Handle Bag
ME+EM
Mini Resin Handle Bag

I love this mini suede bag that will rake in compliments, and comes with a handy crossbody strap too.

Milano Knit Two-Way Zip Cardigan
ME+EM
Milano Knit Two-Way Zip Cardigan

ME+EM is brilliant for knitwear that looks and feels seriously premium.

Relaxed Shoulder Trench Coat
ME+EM
Relaxed Shoulder Trench Coat

You don't need me to tell you how essential a trench coat is, but this is one of my favourites of the season.

Impossibly Soft Scarf Neck Sleeveless Tee
ME+EM
Impossibly Soft Scarf Neck Sleeveless Tee

Another take on the scarf top, this is going in my basket.

Relaxed Stripe Knit Henley Tee
ME+EM
Relaxed Stripe Knit Henley Tee

A rugby polo with a sophisticated twist.

Panelled Shirt
ME+EM
Panelled Shirt

Another wardrobe hero that will tie any look together, no matter the season.

Contrast Waist Tapered Chino
ME+EM
Contrast Waist Tapered Chino

I never thought chinos could be made cool, but ME+EM have done it with this barrel leg-style pair.

Elasticated Strap Mary Jane
ME+EM
Elasticated Strap Mary Jane

Mary Janes will always have my heart, and this leather pair is endlessly practical and sophisticated.

Slouchy Long-Length Jean
ME+EM
Slouchy Long-Length Jean

And who doesn't love a good pair of high quality, slouchy jeans?

