Few actors have navigated fashion’s shifting moods quite so instinctively—or iconically—as Kim Cattrall. Long before conversations around personal branding became industry shorthand, the award-winning Liverpool-born, Canada-raised actor's wardrobe choices carried a sense of intention and theatrical confidence, both on- and off-screen.

Her style as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City helped define an era of high-octane dressing; all power tailoring, unapologetic glamour and statement silhouettes. But today, her approach feels markedly more distilled. Ease, timeless elegance and classic design have taken precedence over spectacle in her real-life wardrobe, reflecting a broader cultural shift towards clothes that project confidence without trying too hard—as well as her own ever-evolving style philosophy.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

That sensibility makes Cattrall a natural fit for her latest role as the face and returning muse of Designers at Debenhams x Ashish, fronting the collaboration for a second time to tie in with the new drop. Building on the buzz of the initial launch, the latest collection leans into a spirit of playful romance and garden-party glamour, balancing modern minimal silhouettes with flashes of diamanté embellishment, vinyl outerwear and statement denim. The result is a characteristically joyful, slightly cheeky take on contemporary dressing—one that mirrors Cattrall’s enduring fashion appeal perfectly: confident, celebratory and entirely in control.

Speaking exclusively with Marie Claire UK, Kim Cattrall reflects on how her style philosophy has shifted towards ease and simplicity over the years, why London remains one of her greatest fashion inspirations, and the treasured wardrobe pieces that chart the milestones of her life.

(Image credit: Courtesy Designers at Debenhams x Ashish)

How would you describe your personal style today?

"My style is EASY. Easy fabrics. Easy classic design. Less is more."

What is the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever been given?

“Accentuate your positive."

How do you approach getting dressed for big events or red carpets?

"It depends on the occasion and if I’m working with a stylist or not. What guides me is imagining the complete look... Not just the dress/gown or suit, but imaging the complete look of what the hair, makeup, jewellery and accessories bring."

(Image credit: Courtesy Designers at Debenhams x Ashish)

How does your approach to fashion change when you’re in London?

"London fashion is still as exciting and diverse as it was at 12 when I bought my 'Mary Quant’ beret as part of my school uniform. Always traditional with an unexpected twist. I tend to dress up more in London than any other city I spend time in. I’m excited to be there and whether it’s going for dinner or to the theatre or simply seeing friends, dressing up makes it more of an occasion."

What drew you to partnering with Designers at Debenhams x Ashish?

"I’m a fan of Ashish. His designs are bold and celebratory. Working with him has been such fun. We had a natural shorthand from the first fitting."

Which is your favourite piece from the collection?

"I like the flowered jeans and sweater look. Dressy oversized jeans with the flora top. And the rain coat—aka ‘Shower Curtain’—has an ethereal feel. Love them all."

(Image credit: Courtesy Designers at Debenhams x Ashish)

What’s the most treasured item in your wardrobe — something you’d never part with?

"My most cherished pieces in my closet are the Dior jacket, skirt, and Philip Treacy hat that he designed for me, that I wore to [mine and Russell Thomas'] wedding last December."

Is there a costume or fashion piece you’ve worn in a film or TV show that you wish you’d been able to keep?

"I am a huge fan of Schiaparelli’s costume jewellery. The craftsmanship and imagination that goes into their designs... Such signature vision. Wearing them [as Samantha Jones in Sex & The City] added so much to the character I was playing and the scene."

(Image credit: Courtesy Designers at Debenhams x Ashish)

Which designers or brands are exciting you most right now?

"I'm excited by what Conner Ives is doing. His show during London Fashion Week was very fresh and beautiful. I'm also looking forward to seeing what [former Balmain creative director] Olivier Rousteing does next. He's always brilliant and inspired."

Do you have any fashion regrets?

"Most of my fashion regrets come when I’ve hesitated buying something that I loved at first sight and made an impression on me. I always regret letting those pieces go."

Designers at Debenhams x Ashish returns with drop two on 13 March 2026. Sign up for early access here