I Scrolled 327 Pages of the Mytheresa Sale — These are the 15 Best Items to Shop Ahead of Spring
Now is the time to secure next season's designer treasures for less
I'm not usually a big January sales shopper—the post-Christmas present-purchasing fatigue is still real—but I couldn't resist scrolling the discounts on Mytheresa, just in case. A whopping 327 pages of products later... and I'm very glad I did, because the luxury e-tailer is a veritable treasure trove of cut-price designer finds right now. If you have the patience to dig for them, that is.
My advice? Side-step the bulk of the winter stock and focus on pieces to add to your spring wardrobe instead. Because while coats, cashmere jumpers and knee-high boots will provide instant gratification, you won't actually be able to wear them for much longer. Classic jeans, lighter jackets, ballet flats and timeless tailoring, on the other hand? They'll see you all the way through to spring, and beyond.
So, with this year's biggest trends in mind—and, as ever, pieces with longterm investment potential—I've pulled out my 15 top picks from Mytheresa's current sale, from everyday spring staples to cult designer handbags guaranteed to stand the test of time.
Shop the Mytheresa Sale:
As much as we might like to imagine otherwise, knitwear is still an essential come spring. This fabulous jumper from Rohe can be styled in multiple ways, and would look great with cream wide-leg jeans and trainers for a cool, casual look—or with tailored trousers and heels for work.
Toteme's cotton and corduroy jacket can be pretty much considered a modern-day classic at this point—so when you find it on rare sale, it's worth pouncing. Not only is it incredibly chic, but it's practical, too, providing that perfect extra layer to keep the UK's inevitable chill and drizzle at bay.
Statement skirts are set to be all the rage in 2026, so you can rest assured they're well worth the investment. You could actually start wearing this contrast-print Dries Van Noten midi now with the necessary tights, boots and chunky knit; then style it with bare legs, a t-shirt and light jacket come spring.
Funky flats will always be a wardrobe winner, thanks to their ability to instantly jazz up a simple everyday look with minimum effort. This pair from Le Monde Beryl would be my top choice, thanks to their indisputably cool combination of calf-hair, leopard-print and silver buckles.
A great grey, oversize blazer is a perfect sales buy, in my opinion. It's a hard-working classic that everyone should have in their repertoire, so even better if you can save a bit of money buying a higher quality style, such as this one from The Frankie Shop.
