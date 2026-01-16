I'm not usually a big January sales shopper—the post-Christmas present-purchasing fatigue is still real—but I couldn't resist scrolling the discounts on Mytheresa, just in case. A whopping 327 pages of products later... and I'm very glad I did, because the luxury e-tailer is a veritable treasure trove of cut-price designer finds right now. If you have the patience to dig for them, that is.

My advice? Side-step the bulk of the winter stock and focus on pieces to add to your spring wardrobe instead. Because while coats, cashmere jumpers and knee-high boots will provide instant gratification, you won't actually be able to wear them for much longer. Classic jeans, lighter jackets, ballet flats and timeless tailoring, on the other hand? They'll see you all the way through to spring, and beyond.

So, with this year's biggest trends in mind—and, as ever, pieces with longterm investment potential—I've pulled out my 15 top picks from Mytheresa's current sale, from everyday spring staples to cult designer handbags guaranteed to stand the test of time.