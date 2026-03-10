Is Gillian Anderson Fashion's Favourite It-Girl (Again)?

Chloë Sevigny, Kristen McMenamy, Yeonjun, Gemma Ward, and Gillian Anderson—the line-up of famous faces walking Miu Miu's Autumn/Winter runway was more than impressive enough to cement it as the unofficial finale of Paris Fashion Week. And that's not to mention the celebrity front row: Little Simz, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and Alexa Chung, included.

Merging tailoring (a particularly exaggerated high-waisted blazer among the highlights) with girlhood-esque mini dresses, leathers, and shell jackets that are fast becoming a brand staple, this season saw a Miu Miu more muted in colour yet more tactile in texture. The focus, the show notes read, is "the smallness of our human bodies, in the vastness of our world."

"Garments embrace the body, prioritising and valuing what is inside," they continue. "Purity, simplicity" becoming the core aim. Although, it has to be said, there was nothing simple about the 18 sequinned shearling trapper hats. Proof that, while this Miu Miu collection may feel decidedly grown-up, it remains Miuccia Prada's place of play.

Add Gillian Anderson's closing look, my personal favourite of the entire line-up and a sequin-embellished shift, and it's clear that Miu Miu's multi-faceted approach to fashion shows no sign of being pigeonholed.

For Anderson, though, this wasn't her only major fashion moment of the day. Always busy with acting, writing, activism, and running soft drink brand G Spot, she has now added another title to the list: Chief Compliments Officer of Marks & Spencer, or CCO for short.

The role, in essence, is to spread a little joy to M&S shoppers and staff. "A simple compliment can genuinely boost confidence and change how someone feels all day, so as CCO, I'm here to help make those moments more commonplace," she says. And honestly, a compliment from Gillian Anderson would absolutely make my morning.

So, it seems Anderson really is fashion's favourite it-girl again. And if you remember her 2001 Academy Awards visible-thong moment, you'll know this is a title she's more than earned.

