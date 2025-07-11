Glastonbury 2025 has come and gone, and while I didn't get a ticket my social media feeds were positively crammed with Worthy Farm content - so much so, that I tricked myself into thinking I was actually there. But just because that's done and dusted for another year, it doesn't mean that festival season is over. In fact, it has just started. Reading and Leeds Festival is back in August, and the final weekend of BST Hyde Park is upon us right now. And for those who like their festivals with a healthy dollop of arts, theatre and wellness, it's not long until the likes of Latitude, Camp Bestival and Wilderness return. So if, like me, you're looking for a last minute weekend of wonder and aren't sure where to turn, here are 7 UK festivals you can still get tickets for. Happy summer!

7 UK Festivals You Can Still Get Tickets For

BST Hyde Park

If you've missed the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter at American Express presents BST, fear not - the fun isn't over quite yet. This weekend, the London festival wraps up with Neil Young on Friday, Stevie Wonder on Saturday, and ELO on Sunday. Plus, if you need a quick bite before the show ticket holders can get 15% off food and non-alcoholic drinks at the nearby Hard Rock Cafe.

WHEN AND WHERE: 11, 12, 13 July at Hyde Park, London. Tickets and more info here

Wireless Festival

With Drake, Boy Better Know and Burna Boy gracing the Wireless Festival stage this year, it's hardly surprising that the Sunday day tickets have already completely sold out. However, you can still get your hands on tickets for Friday and Saturday if you act quickly - so go, go, go!

WHEN AND WHERE: 11, 12, 13 July at Finsbury Park, London. Tickets and more info here

Reading & Leeds Festival

The iconic dual-city festival is back for 2025 with an incredible musical feast - think Chappell Roan, Bloc Party, Rudimental, Lola Young... and that's just the Friday line-up. The rest of the weekend includes performances from Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari, The Kooks, Hozier and Suki Waterhouse.

WHEN AND WHERE: 21 - 24 August, Reading and Leeds. Tickets and more info here

Camp Bestival

This vibrant family-friendly festival is a must for anyone who wants a nostalgic line-up (Sugababes, Basement Jaxx, The Zutons) with a sprinkle of wellness and creativity. There are yoga sessions, cold water therapy workshops and Tai Chi classes, as well as hula hooping lessons, clay and play stations, and karaoke caravans.

WHEN AND WHERE: 31 July - 3 August, Dorset. Tickets and more info here

Latitude Festival

Artsy and joyous, Latitude is where you'll find a gorgeous medly of music, literature, dance and theatre. Fatboy Slim, The Kaiser Chiefs, Snow Patrol and Elbow are set to headline, while comedy comes in the form of sets from Greg Davis and Joel Dommett. There are also dance performances and creative talks to enjoy.

WHEN AND WHERE: 24 - 27 July, Suffolk. Tickets and more info here

Wilderness Festival

A wholesome weekend retreat crammed with music, comedy and culinary fun, head here for performances from Wet Leg and Supergrass, or foodie talks from Jay Raynor and Prue Leith. Oh, and there are lots of movement and wellness opportunities, too - hello, aerial yoga and disco barre.

WHEN AND WHERE: 31 July to 3 August, Oxfordshire. Tickets and more info here

On the Beach

Just past the iconic Brighton pier, you'll find On the Beach - a music festival taking over the infamous pebbles for two weekends in July. Rewind to the noughties with performances from Bloc Party, Mystery Jets and Razorlight, or dance to DJ sets from Carl Cox and Hedex as the summer sun sets.

WHEN AND WHERE: 18 - 27 July, Brighton. Tickets and more info here