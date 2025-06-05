Kate Moss has Designed the Nostalgic Festival Fashion Collection of Dreams for Zara
Looks like those legendary Glasto outfits were on the moodboard...
There's been a particularly excellent crop of high-street fashion collaborations recently, from the just-dropped Supriya Lele x Mango collection to Anya Hindmarch's new T-shirt designs for Uniqlo. But none has quite so much excitement surrounding it as Kate Moss' latest for Zara.
Just a few months after the first Kate Moss x Zara collection dropped—and almost instantly sold out, of course—the supermodel has joined forces with the Spanish high-street brand once again. And this time around, it’s all about festival fashion.
Yes, all our dreams of channeling Noughties Kate Moss on the muddy fields of Glastonbury are about to come true—and the new collection conveniently drops on Monday 9th June, just a few weeks before this year's iteration of the world-famous festival.
Designed in collaboration with legendary stylist Katy England, Moss' new Zara collection takes inspiration from her own wardrobe, as well as some of her most iconic festival looks ever. From leather micro-shorts, sheer knitted dresses, metallic separates, leopard prints and go-go boots, to a silk cream suit, the overall aesthetic is every bit as rock 'n' roll as you'd expect.
Even more so, thanks to the involvement of England's husband and Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, who makes his fashion design debut with a menswear line as part of the collaboration.
“It was such an evolved process this time,” says Moss. “Because it’s Spring/Summer and festival season, I suppose, I expected it to be more about wafty dresses. But it’s a bit tougher than that. That’s because all the masculine energy was coming in from Bobby doing his collection at the same time. You could feel it coming over and we ended up going somewhere quite unexpected that I didn’t think we would.”
We've had a preview of the full Kate Moss x Zara festival collection, and needless to say it's what all the cool girls will be wearing at Glasto this year—and beyond. The biker-style leather separates are clear standouts, but there are also some beautiful, vintage-inspired, patterned floaty dresses and tops that bring a big dose of boho to proceedings—particularly when paired together, in true Moss style.
Don't sleep on the accessories, either, that include studded belts, bug-eye sunglasses, chunky cuff bracelets, and charm-embellished pieces aplenty, best worn all piled on together for added rock chick energy.
Now, all that's left to do is mark your calendars for June 10th—and beg, borrow or steal your way into Glasto, if you haven't secured a ticket already. Let the countdown begin...
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
