It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Glasto Garms—Noughties Festival Fashion is Officially Cool Again
Hipster hotpants, studded leather, boho minis, and Burberry-print everything
It’s pouring with rain, your ankle boots are ruined—should’ve worn wellies—and the portaloo smell is so putrid you can’t walk downwind of it. But you don’t care. You’re four pints deep, surrounded by your best friends, and perched on the shoulders of a handsome stranger, belting out the words to every tune. Nothing quite beats a UK festival. Although this year, it feels like we’ve stepped into a main-stage-shaped time machine.
Oasis are back, The Script are back, The Kaiser Chiefs are back, Kasabian are back... And with with them, a true Noughties festival feel has taken hold. And, unsurprisingly, fashion has followed suit.
Kate Moss—a perennial fixture on every festival fashion moodboard—teamed up with Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie earlier this week to bring her iconic boho-meets-grunge style to Zara. The 56-piece collection is bursting with nostalgia, featuring a studded leather bra, an animal print skirt, hot pants in rockstar shades, and a faux-horn necklace (don’t pretend you never had one the first time around).
Likewise, Burberry’s new BritPop festival campaign stars Goldie, Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, and a huge Gallagher clan: Liam, Gene, Lennon, and Molly. It’s all the best bits of British festival season captured in one muddy, brilliant shortlist. And, naturally, we can’t ignore the surge of hipster hotpants, leather jackets, and micro mini dresses popping up across summer collections—from the high street to high end—all confirming that Noughties festival style has officially made its comeback.
So, if you’re ready to channel those festival vibes with a nostalgic twist, we’ve rounded up the key pieces to shop below. Just don't forget the wet wipes....
Shop Noughties Festival Fashion
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.
