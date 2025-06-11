It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Glasto Garms—Noughties Festival Fashion is Officially Cool Again

Hipster hotpants, studded leather, boho minis, and Burberry-print everything

Burberry Zara festival fashion campaign: John Glacier, Kate Moss, Cara Delevigne
(Image credit: Burberry, Zara, Burberry)
It’s pouring with rain, your ankle boots are ruined—should’ve worn wellies—and the portaloo smell is so putrid you can’t walk downwind of it. But you don’t care. You’re four pints deep, surrounded by your best friends, and perched on the shoulders of a handsome stranger, belting out the words to every tune. Nothing quite beats a UK festival. Although this year, it feels like we’ve stepped into a main-stage-shaped time machine.

Oasis are back, The Script are back, The Kaiser Chiefs are back, Kasabian are back... And with with them, a true Noughties festival feel has taken hold. And, unsurprisingly, fashion has followed suit.

Pete Doherty and Kate Moss are seen on the third day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005

Kate Moss at Glastonbury 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Moss—a perennial fixture on every festival fashion moodboard—teamed up with Primal Scream singer Bobby Gillespie earlier this week to bring her iconic boho-meets-grunge style to Zara. The 56-piece collection is bursting with nostalgia, featuring a studded leather bra, an animal print skirt, hot pants in rockstar shades, and a faux-horn necklace (don’t pretend you never had one the first time around).

Likewise, Burberry’s new BritPop festival campaign stars Goldie, Cara Delevingne, Alexa Chung, and a huge Gallagher clan: Liam, Gene, Lennon, and Molly. It’s all the best bits of British festival season captured in one muddy, brilliant shortlist. And, naturally, we can’t ignore the surge of hipster hotpants, leather jackets, and micro mini dresses popping up across summer collections—from the high street to high end—all confirming that Noughties festival style has officially made its comeback.

So, if you’re ready to channel those festival vibes with a nostalgic twist, we’ve rounded up the key pieces to shop below. Just don't forget the wet wipes....

Shop Noughties Festival Fashion

Fringed Bikini Top Kate Moss X Zara
Kate Moss X Zara
Fringed Bikini Top

Modelled by none other than Lila Moss—Kate’s daughter and full-blown mini-me—this fringed bra is a standout piece from the new Zara collection. For the less daring (or those feeling the chill), style it with jeans or longline denim shorts.

Burberry, Check Lightweight Jacket
Burberry
Check Lightweight Jacket

Never attend a UK festival without some form of jacket. A classic Burberry check will offer extra nostalgia.

Pia Crochet Minidress
Isabel Marant
Pia Crochet Minidress

'Tis the era of the micro mini dress. Style with long hair, a knee-high boot, and add a chunky belt around the waist to truly lean into the look.

The Benny Studded Leather Belt
KHAITE
The Benny Studded Leather Belt

No Noughties festival look is complete without an eye-catching belt. Wrap this one around the waist of a mini dress, shorts or trousers for that effortlessly carefree finishing touch.

We the Free Sahara Micro Denim Shorts
Free People
We the Free Sahara Micro Denim Shorts

Micro denim shorts are a must for true noughties style. And, of course, you must add a belt even when they don't need it.

College Relaxed Fit Leather Biker Jacket
AllSaints
College Relaxed Fit Leather Biker Jacket

Few fashion finds scream festival season like a classic leather jacket. To lean into the grunge aesthetic, opt for one with extra personality—studs, embroidery, etc.

Embroidered Vest Ary - 36xs
Antik Batik
Embroidered Vest Ary

No noughties festival look would be complete without an embroidered vest and who could say no to the extra warmth?

Burberry, Rubber Marsh Stamp High Boots
Burberry
Rubber Marsh Stamp High Boots

Just when you think you can get away with ankle boots—or worse, trainers—the heavens open and the ground turns to mud. Wellies will always be the safest festival footwear.

fiorucci,

Fiorucci
Vinyl Bootcut Black Trousers

Festival fashion icon Kate Moss opted for a pair of black vinyl skinnies to Glastonbury 2007. So, of course, they're on our noughties moodboard. Plus, they wipe clean.

Ellen Necklace | One Size
Isabel Marant
Ellen Necklace

Isabel Marant may just be the perfect brand for noughties boho-grunge style. This buffalo horn necklace will immediately transport you back to the good old era.

Appliquéd Suede Shorts
ETRO
Appliquéd Suede Shorts

Practical? Absolutely not. But truly stunning nonetheless. Just make sure to sit only on a pac-a-mac, not the bare ground.

Silk Printed Blouse Kate Moss X Zara
Kate Moss X Zara
Silk Printed Blouse

This silk printed blouse brings a real sense of boho style—perfect for those after a more mellow festival vibe.

Hunter Women's Original Tall Wellies - Black
Hunter
Women's Original Tall Wellies

Hunter wellies are a true festival season staple and a classic black pair will go with any outfit.

MANGO, Vestido Corto Estampado Volantes
MANGO
Vestido Corto Estampado Volantes

Animal print and a micro mini length? You've nailed Noughties festival style. Add some chunky accessories and a denim or leather jacket and you too will have entered the big top time machine.

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

