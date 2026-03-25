Not all fashion comebacks are created equal, but every so often one surprises you. This season, it's the humble utility jacket you might remember from way back in the noughties.

Often thought to be unflattering or too boxy, 2026's iterations are is anything but chic, practical, and extremely versatile.

Commonly seen styled over Daisy Duke shorts and tights on Alexa Chung and Lily Donaldson, the utility jacket once leaned into off-duty, casual territory. Now, it's been reimagined into sharper, sculpted silhouettes. Think funnel necks and cinched-in waists that are functional and sleek enough for both everyday and in the office.

Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, snapped up the ASOS drawstring jacket before heading to Milan for the shows—and can attest to how many people have stopped her since, asking which designer her jacket is from. Lily says, “I always look for pieces that I can throw on and instantly elevate an outfit, and the nipped-in waist on this jacket does just that.”

Most recently spotted on the runway at Zimmermann’s autumn/winter 2026 show, the trend is already gaining traction, with many styling it alongside matching utility trousers, denim, and billowing maxi skirts.

Indeed, the modern utility jacket focuses on refined tailoring and more fluid fabrics, mirroring classic outerwear and blazers rather than heavy military styles. It sticks to a neutral palette—ranging from traditional khaki, olive, sand, to black—making it an effortless addition to any capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

For those looking to invest this season, high-street brands like & Other Stories, Nobody's Child, and Zara have released their own versions of this spring jacket, featuring multiple pockets for a functional option to more polished designs. Meanwhile, luxury brands like Zimmermann and Loro Piana are experimenting with polished fabrics, including silk-blend textures and shell-jacket hybrids.

Below, our expert-approved round-up of the best available to invest in.