Utility Jackets Are Back—and They’re the Functional Layer Your Spring Wardrobe Has Been Waiting For
The transeasonal cover-up on everyone's wish list
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Not all fashion comebacks are created equal, but every so often one surprises you. This season, it's the humble utility jacket you might remember from way back in the noughties.
Often thought to be unflattering or too boxy, 2026's iterations are is anything but chic, practical, and extremely versatile.
Commonly seen styled over Daisy Duke shorts and tights on Alexa Chung and Lily Donaldson, the utility jacket once leaned into off-duty, casual territory. Now, it's been reimagined into sharper, sculpted silhouettes. Think funnel necks and cinched-in waists that are functional and sleek enough for both everyday and in the office.
Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, snapped up the ASOS drawstring jacket before heading to Milan for the shows—and can attest to how many people have stopped her since, asking which designer her jacket is from. Lily says, “I always look for pieces that I can throw on and instantly elevate an outfit, and the nipped-in waist on this jacket does just that.”
Most recently spotted on the runway at Zimmermann’s autumn/winter 2026 show, the trend is already gaining traction, with many styling it alongside matching utility trousers, denim, and billowing maxi skirts.
Indeed, the modern utility jacket focuses on refined tailoring and more fluid fabrics, mirroring classic outerwear and blazers rather than heavy military styles. It sticks to a neutral palette—ranging from traditional khaki, olive, sand, to black—making it an effortless addition to any capsule wardrobe.
For those looking to invest this season, high-street brands like & Other Stories, Nobody's Child, and Zara have released their own versions of this spring jacket, featuring multiple pockets for a functional option to more polished designs. Meanwhile, luxury brands like Zimmermann and Loro Piana are experimenting with polished fabrics, including silk-blend textures and shell-jacket hybrids.
Below, our expert-approved round-up of the best available to invest in.
Shop Utility Jackets
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Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.