Adwoa Aboah On Teenage Topshop Memories, Getting Fashion ‘Wrong’ and the Secret to London Style

Adwoa Aboah and Topshop go way back. As a teenager, she was among the many who flocked to the iconic Oxford Circus flagship in search of identity, experimentation and the perfect pair of jeans, before going on to walk in multiple Topshop runway shows during the brand's 2010s heyday—cementing her place as one of London fashion's defining faces.

Fast-forward to now, and seeing the model front Topshop's latest Spring/Summer 2026 campaign feels like something of a full-circle moment. After sitting front row alongside Cara Delevingne and Alva Claire at the high-street brand's much-anticipated comeback show in London last summer, Aboah now finds herself at the centre of its new era—one that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking in equal measure.

(Image credit: Topshop)

Here, Adwoa Aboah looks back on her style evolution and how Topshop helped shape it, sharing why she has no fashion regrets, the simple rule she always comes back to when getting dressed, and what’s on her wishlist for the season ahead.

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What are your earliest memories of Topshop?

"This takes me back. I remember going into the Oxford Circus store as a teenager and feeling like I’d stepped into this chaotic, vibrant world. It was loud, packed, so overwhelming. You could completely reinvent yourself in an afternoon, that was the magic to it."

What were your favourite 'old Topshop' pieces?

"I had this pair of super low-rise skinny jeans. It was very 'trying to be cool without quite knowing how', which is basically the teenage experience. I think I still have them somewhere...

There was also an ombré babydoll dress and a blush-pink slip that was cut on the bias. I wore both to oblivion. I wish I could still wear them, but there's no way I'm fitting into any of those dresses anymore.

I do still have a collab piece from the [mid-Noughties] Celia Birtwell collection that I wear a lot. I regret all the Topshop pieces that I gave away."

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How did Topshop influence how you dressed as a teenager?

"It taught me that style isn’t fixed; it evolves with you. I am still evolving now."

What made you excited to partner with Topshop again, in its new iteration?

"There’s a sense of confidence about it. It feels like Topshop has grown up with us, but it hasn’t lost that nostalgic edge."

How has your style evolved over the years?

"I dress for what is comfortable that day. It’s become more intentional. I’m less concerned with trends and more focused on how things make me feel."

What does London style mean to you?

"It’s about mixing things that maybe shouldn’t go together and somehow making it work. The 'secret', if there is one, is not overthinking it."

How does your style change when you're in London and LA?

"London me is a bit tougher, dressed up—more layers, more edge. In LA, everything softens. It’s more relaxed. But I think there’s always a thread of me in both."

What are your everyday style essentials?

"A great pair of jeans is essential for anyone. A big coat to keep out the London cold and a great vintage graphic t-shirt."

What's the best fashion advice you've received?

"If you don’t feel like yourself in it, don’t wear it. It sounds simple, but it’s everything."

Who do you look to for style inspiration?

"I’m always inspired by women who feel like they are dressing for themselves. I also think it’s never about always getting it right… To get it wrong means you were willing to take risks no one else was brave enough to do. I’d say Erykah Badu, Rihanna, Chloë Sevigny, Solange Knowles, Sinead O'Connor, Lisa Eisner, Phoebe Philo, Mrs. Prada, Marissa Cooper from The OC, Courtney Love, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen... I could go on and on. All these women embody a do-it-your-own-way kind of attitude."

Which designers are you currently obsessed with?

"Viktor Gichev, Simon Carle, Phoebe Philo, Colleen Allen, Maximilian Davis, Matthieu Blazy, Gina Corrieri and Michael Rider."

Tell us about your fashion regrets

"I have no regrets, it was all part of the process."

What is the most treasured item in your wardrobe?

"It’s actually a piece of jewellery—something passed down from my mum. It’s not about how it looks, it’s about what it means. I carry that with me."

What's on your summer 2026 wishlist?

"A Chanel leopard print jacket, coloured jeans, and the oversized bright orange Topshop trousers I’m wearing in the campaign."

What are your favourite pieces from the new Topshop collection?

"I love a good blazer—I’d throw it over a tiny tank and loose trousers, very effortless. A slip dress is always a yes; I’d toughen it up with good jewellery. And a great pair of denim—worn in, slightly undone—with a white tee and something oversized on top."