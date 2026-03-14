While I was packing to go to Paris Fashion Week, I had a sudden realisation: more than half the items I found myself instinctively reaching for were peplum jackets. Surprising, given that just a few months ago I didn't own a single one—yet now, somehow, it turns out I can't live (or seemingly get dressed) without them. And I'm not the only one.

After slipping out of the spotlight following their (somewhat controversial) early-2010s heyday, peplum silhouettes are experiencing a major renaissance right now. LTK reports that month-on-month, interest in peplum jackets on its platform has increased by a whopping 366%—but thankfully, they're a far cry from the Topshop ones of yore. Fit-and-flare jackets were all over the Spring/Summer 2026 runways at the likes of Dior, Givenchy, Celine, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney and Mugler, where they came in countless tailored, faux-fur, leather, trench and sporty technical-fabric iterations that felt refined, classic and smart yet fresh all at the same time.

Peplum jackets at Dior, Mugler and Stella McCartney SS26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

That's precisely why, despite my initial reservations, I decided to give them a go in the first place—and found myself almost instantly hooked. Peplum jackets strike a rare balance between structure and ease, offering a subtle waist-defining silhouette that is universally flattering and instantly creates form. Both timeless and bang-on-trend, they’re precisely the type of wardrobe hero that can bring even the simplest outfit firmly into the now, and with minimal effort to boot.

Crucially, the peplum jacket’s fashion moment shows no signs of fading anytime soon. I spotted the style all over the Autumn/Winter 2026 runways too—at Givenchy, Simone Rocha, Patrick McDowell, Dior (again), Paloma Wool, and Magda Butrym, to name but a few—confirming its status as a genuinely worthwhile investment rather than just another fleeting micro-trend.

Givenchy AW26 (Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Perhaps the biggest surprise, though, has been just how versatile they are in practice. Over the past few months, I’ve found myself reaching for my ever-expanding collection peplum jackets for everything from polished workwear moments—styled with tailored trousers and sharp accessories—to more relaxed off-duty looks worn simply with straight-leg denim and flats.

A plush faux-fur iteration from Ducie became my most-worn layer throughout Paris Fashion Week and won me compliments on an almost daily basis, while the brand's statement leopard print style proved just as impactful back in London. I also have an AGOLDE denim version waiting in the wings for a springtime take on the Canadian tuxedo, and my eye on a beautiful brown velvet style from Liberowe for elevated after-dark vibes, too. Evidently, when it comes to peplum jackets, the limit does not exist.

(Image credit: Clementina Jackson)

Which is precisely why I’m convinced they deserve a permanent place in any chic modern woman's wardrobe. Below, my edit of the best peplum jackets to shop now—from the styles I already rely on, to the (many, many) new-season pieces currently sitting on my wishlist.