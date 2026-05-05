Once reserved for beach days and off-duty moments, fashion’s latest footwear obsession isn’t what you’d expect. Combining comfort, style, and, most importantly, versatility, black flip-flops are the unexpected summer shoe that fashion insiders are already wearing non-stop.

As seen on the runways at Balenciaga, Alaïa, and Tod’s, this simple sandal was styled with evening dresses, midi skirts, and short hemlines—proving just how versatile a pair of flip-flops can be.

TOD'S Spring/summer 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If designer runway sightings weren’t enough proof, take to the streets and you’re guaranteed to spot some of the industry’s most fashionable women wearing black flip-flops styled with everything from tailored trousers, their favourite denim, and polished cargos.

Their secret? Selecting a really good pair of black flip flops. While it may seem obvious, the right pair can polish your look, ensuring it feels intentional rather than overly casual.

Whether you're investing in a pair for an upcoming holiday, the office, or everyday wear, here some of our favourite ladies to follow right now, with some inspiration.

Take influencer Alice Satterthwaite, who opts for a slight wedge to style her black capri pants and red shell jacket. A flat sandal may have felt too minimal here; instead, the wider sole adds an extra element to the look.

Sarah Maloney, wearing a very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy–coded fine knit, white tee, and silk pencil skirt, shows just how elevated a pair of flip-flops can be when styled the right way. Meanwhile, Helena Cañadas creates the perfect transitional look, demonstrating how to style white denim for in-between weather. Finally, Marianne Smyth gives a polished cargo styling masterclass with a simple white vest and her black thong flip-flops.

From sleek leather flip-flops to wedge platforms and wide-strapped designs, these are the options worth investing in now.