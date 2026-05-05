This Spring, Black Flip-Flops Are the Simple Way to Look Cool and in the Know
Very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy–coded
Once reserved for beach days and off-duty moments, fashion’s latest footwear obsession isn’t what you’d expect. Combining comfort, style, and, most importantly, versatility, black flip-flops are the unexpected summer shoe that fashion insiders are already wearing non-stop.
As seen on the runways at Balenciaga, Alaïa, and Tod’s, this simple sandal was styled with evening dresses, midi skirts, and short hemlines—proving just how versatile a pair of flip-flops can be.
If designer runway sightings weren’t enough proof, take to the streets and you’re guaranteed to spot some of the industry’s most fashionable women wearing black flip-flops styled with everything from tailored trousers, their favourite denim, and polished cargos.
Their secret? Selecting a really good pair of black flip flops. While it may seem obvious, the right pair can polish your look, ensuring it feels intentional rather than overly casual.
Whether you're investing in a pair for an upcoming holiday, the office, or everyday wear, here some of our favourite ladies to follow right now, with some inspiration.
Take influencer Alice Satterthwaite, who opts for a slight wedge to style her black capri pants and red shell jacket. A flat sandal may have felt too minimal here; instead, the wider sole adds an extra element to the look.
Sarah Maloney, wearing a very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy–coded fine knit, white tee, and silk pencil skirt, shows just how elevated a pair of flip-flops can be when styled the right way. Meanwhile, Helena Cañadas creates the perfect transitional look, demonstrating how to style white denim for in-between weather. Finally, Marianne Smyth gives a polished cargo styling masterclass with a simple white vest and her black thong flip-flops.
From sleek leather flip-flops to wedge platforms and wide-strapped designs, these are the options worth investing in now.
Shop black flip flops
Choosing a pair with a slightly sculptural heel and a bit of height will feel more appropriate for smarter settings.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Junior Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.