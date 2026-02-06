As someone who walks an average of 15,000 steps a day, I take comfort very seriously. Especially when it comes to my choice of footwear. And although I can confirm loafers are a superb option, and comfortable heels do exist, a pair of cool trainers are my default choice of footwear.

Indeed, when it comes to the best trainers, I tend to lean towards timeless pairs that are not only functional but also very stylish. Something that may not always hold for trainers. Hence why I spend quite a lot of time researching stylish trainer trends to maximise my current rotation and invest in pairs I know will serve me well, regardless of the occasion.

From suede to animal print, I'm pleased to confirm that this year, satin trainers are the breakout trend of the moment. First spotted at Prada's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear runway show, the slimline, feminine yet modern silhouette became an instant success.

Prada Spring/summer 2026 (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Following the classic 'sneakerina' silhouette loved by Bella Hadid and Charli XCX, satin trainers offer a sturdier, more supportive alternative to the traditional everyday ballet flat, simply lined in soft satin for a delicate twist on your everyday stompers.

(Image credit: Michael Stewart/ VIVAIA )

Whether you're after a sturdier style or a more delicate pair, soft enough to wear with dresses and skirts, there's sure to be a pair to suit every taste and preference. If you're looking to buy into a cult designer piece, Miu Miu has recently launched a satin trainer that mirrors its sister brand. Meanwhile, Dries Van Noten has embraced the fabric and released its own version in the its popular retro trainer silhouette.

On the high street, COS's gorp-core-inspired take blends suede and satin for a best-of-both-worlds approach, making it a seamless option if you find yourself struggling to choose between the two. Meanwhile, H&M has embraced satin with a playful two-tone silhouette featuring an off-white base and blue shoelaces.

Finding a way to style them is refreshingly simple: balancing their silky silhouette with rougher textures, such as denim, is always a great approach. However, for those with warmer days in mind, you really won't go wrong with a pair of capri trousers, mini skirts, and summer dresses.

Below are the best satin trainers available to shop now.