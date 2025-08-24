Autumn dressing is well and truly on its way in, and nothing signifies that shift quite like the masses of brown tones cropping up in the fashion set's wardrobes. The simplest and most versatile way to introduce the timeless neutral into your own outfit formulas? A pair of brown trainers.

Although many of us are still squeezing every last drop out of our summer investments, search for brown trainers is currently at an all time high—and I can bet that will only continue to climb in the coming weeks. But the beauty of a footwear switch-up is that you can slot them into almost any look to slowly ease yourself into cool weather ensembles, particularly when they're as practical as the best trainers.

It's no secret that the suede trainer trend is one to watch, but soft beiges and rich chocolate tones are the clear frontrunner for the next must-have wardrobe addition. Prada, Dries Van Noten, Miu Miu, Loewe, and Jacquemus are just a few of the fashion houses leading the charge with their understated yet outfit-defining chestnut silhouettes, and the high street has been quick to follow suit.

Even Adidas' retro-inspired brown SL 72 iteration has been spotted in countless street style moments, and on the feet of sartorial pacesetter Bella Hadid herself. The mass appeal seems only natural considering Pantone declared Mocha Mousse the colour of the year for 2025, reflecting a collective mood of comfort and harmony through dressing that we're all more than ready to embrace.

Equally as chic as jet black but simpler to style than animal print accessories, brown trainers make for the ultimate styling companion for tailored trousers and slouchy denim alike.