With the arrival of spring, our minds have fully shifted to summer, and as we begin making some clever additions to our warm-weather wardrobes, one of the easiest, low-lift investments to make is updating your summer shoe collection. Building a forever wardrobe that works for you and your lifestyle means investing in pieces you’ll return to year after year, and switching up your footwear is an easy way to make your outfits feel instantly refreshed.

Which is why we enlisted one of our most knowledgeable shoe connoisseurs, Marie Claire UK Master, Marilyn NK, to curate the ultimate summer shoe edit.

Marilyn is loved for her polished everyday style, mixing key designer investments with hero pieces from the high street. She has built a wardrobe full of items that are not only interchangeable, but also work as elevated eveningwear with the addition of the right accessories — as discovered when Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, met her for a wardrobe tour.

As a heptathlete and content creator, Marilyn understands the importance of comfortable footwear that doesn’t compromise on style. A few styles that consistently feature on her feed are elevated trainers, the perfect everyday loafers and statement heels. But what is she buying and wearing for summer?

Below, Marilyn breaks down the ultimate summer styles to invest in now.