Marilyn NK Knows the Power of a Great Shoe — Here’s Her Guide to the Summer Styles Worth Investing In for 2026
From elevated thong sandals to lace-up shoes, the heptathlete and content creator shares the summer shoes already in her wardrobe and the ones on her wishlist
With the arrival of spring, our minds have fully shifted to summer, and as we begin making some clever additions to our warm-weather wardrobes, one of the easiest, low-lift investments to make is updating your summer shoe collection. Building a forever wardrobe that works for you and your lifestyle means investing in pieces you’ll return to year after year, and switching up your footwear is an easy way to make your outfits feel instantly refreshed.
Which is why we enlisted one of our most knowledgeable shoe connoisseurs, Marie Claire UK Master, Marilyn NK, to curate the ultimate summer shoe edit.
Marilyn is loved for her polished everyday style, mixing key designer investments with hero pieces from the high street. She has built a wardrobe full of items that are not only interchangeable, but also work as elevated eveningwear with the addition of the right accessories — as discovered when Marie Claire’s Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah, met her for a wardrobe tour.
As a heptathlete and content creator, Marilyn understands the importance of comfortable footwear that doesn’t compromise on style. A few styles that consistently feature on her feed are elevated trainers, the perfect everyday loafers and statement heels. But what is she buying and wearing for summer?
Below, Marilyn breaks down the ultimate summer styles to invest in now.
Shop Marilyn's Summer 2026 Shoe Edit
This is a beautiful take on the classic thong sandal, the slightly thicker heel and straps give it a more modern, wearable feel. I’d style it with black kick flare trousers and a white shirt for the day, then switch to an LBD or a tailored suit for the evening.
I recently purchased these to see if I loved the shape and how well they’d work with pieces already in my wardrobe before investing in the Chanel version. It turns out they work beautifully, the shape creates an almost glove-like fit that streamlines the foot and elevates the overall look of an outfit.
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Marilyn is a fashion content creator known for her minimal with a twist approach to fashion and styling. Beyond fashion, she is also an accomplished athlete who has represented Great Britain on multiple occasions.