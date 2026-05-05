The Met Gala Looks We're Loving—and the Art That Inspired Them

The first Monday in May is synonymous with style and celebrities descending on the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, in honour of the Met Gala celebrating the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition, Costume Is Art.

Last night saw the theme take centre stage—and opinions on the looks that graced the red carpet are decidedly mixed. Where houses like Schiaparelli are famed for merging the realms of fashion and art through couture creations, this year's designers and stylists appeared to take the theme a little more literally.

Rather than letting fashion be the art, many of the outfits instead resembled or drew inspiration from iconic works. Emma Chamberlain channelled Vincent van Gogh's The Starry Night, Angela Bassett became a living portrait, evoking Laura Wheeler Waring's Girl in a Pink Dress, and Claire Foy, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, Julianne Moore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley all sought inspiration from John Singer Sargent's Madame X painting. A crossover we predict was far from planned.

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Some celebrities went in an altogether different direction, paring back their looks entirely in a move many are interpreting as a political statement.

The outfits that shone brightest, however, were those that felt truly spectacular—bold silhouettes, creative craftsmanship and looks that could genuinely be counted as costume. Below, the ones we loved most, and the artworks that inspired them.

The Met Gala Looks and the Art Inspiration You May Have Recognised

Kendall Jenner in Gap Studio by Zac Posen, inspired by Winged Victory of Samothrace

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Zac Posen has more than made his mark at Gap, and this look for Kendall Jenner is just another example of how.

Suleika Jaoaud in Christian Siriano, inspired by Earth's Skin by El Anatsui

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Writer, advocate, and motivational speaker Suleika Jaoaud's jacquard is inspired by Ghanian sculptor, El Anatsui, renowned for his flexible, metallic, tapestry-like installations made from recycled materials. His works explore themes of consumerism, waste, and cultural history, often resembling traditional African Kente cloth.

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Hunter Schafer in Prada, inspired by Mäda Primavesi by Gustav Klimt

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Prada's Gustav Klimt reference was particularly strong with this look.

Rosé in Saint Laurent and Tiffany, inspired by The Birds by Georges Braque

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Law Roach was behind Rosé's look, referencing two past Saint Laurent collections and Georges Braque's The Birds.

Emma Chamberlain in Mugler, inspired by The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh

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Emma Chamberlain is always one to have fun with fashion, so expectations for her Met Gala look were high. Bringing to life one of the most recognisable pieces of art, this dress Mugler dress will go down in history as one of the best Met Gala looks ever.

Coleman Domingo in Valentino, inspired by Harlequin and His companions by Pablo Picasso

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Coleman Domingo never disappoints and true art lovers could probably spy the Picasso inspiration here from a mile away.

Rachel Zegler in Prabal Gurung, inspired by The Execution of Lady Jane Grey by Paul Delaroche

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Rachel Zegler became the key character, Lady Jane Grey, in this artwork through her Prabal Gurung gown.

Claire Foy in Erdem X Barbour, inspired by Madame X by John Singer Sargent

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This is the artwork, Lauren Sanchez-Bezos, Julianne Moore and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also took inspiration from, but Claire Foy might just have stole the show here in a very British creation by Erdem and Barbour.

Eileen Gu in Iris Van Herpen, inspired by PixCell-Deer#44 by Kohei Nawa

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The talents of decorated freestyle skier Eileen Gu know no bounds, with many red carpet looks already under her belt despite being just 22 years old. Iris van Herpen’s glass bubble gown was one of the most abstract yet attention-grabbing of the night.

Angela Bassett in Prabal Gurung, inspired by Girl in Pink Dress by Laura Wheeler Waring

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future/ The Museum of Metropolitan Art)

Angela Bassett also stepped into artwork character, embodying Laura Wheeler Waring's Girl in Pink Dress.

Kim Kardashian in Allen Jones, inspired by Allen Jones

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Kim Kardashian and her team cleverly tapped the work of renowned 88 year old British Pop artist Allen Jones to construct a look in the theme of his own work.

Gracie Abrams in Chanel, inspired by Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I by Gustav Klimt

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Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, Jennie and A$AP Rocky were also part of the Chanel Met Gala clan.

Naomi Watts in Dior, inspired by A Vase of Flowers by Margareta Haverman

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JWAnderson at Dior fully understood the brief.

Alexa Chung in Dior, inspired by The Water Lilies by Claude Monet

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Bringing to life one of Monet's most memorable paintings, JW Anderson at Dior created a look for Alexa Chung, moving away from her usual structured and modest looks.

Charli XCX in Saint Laurent, inspired by Irises by Vincent van Gogh

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Speaking of celebrities who kept their looks subdued yet still softly on theme, Charli XCX is a great example.

Jessica Kayll in Kayll, inspired by Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies by Claude Monet

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Designer Jessica Kayll wore one of her own pieces and documented the process over on her TikTok.