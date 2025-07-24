As Someone Who Shops for a Living, I Predict This Underrated Trainer Will Be the New It-Girl Staple

I don't think I'm alone in saying I have trainer fatigue. It seems like every season there's a new prolific silhouette taking over my Instagram feed. Don't get me wrong, I'm definitely guilty of falling into the trap too, but I have made it my mission to find a practical sneaker that is both extremely stylish and not yet over-worn—and I think I've found it in the shape of New Balance's 471 silhouette.

New Balance is one of those brands that never seems to age, which is what I'm looking for when it comes to wardrobe basic investments. I want to spend my money on something that I can be almost certain I will wear just as often this time next year as I will now, and I've yet to find a pair of New Balance that has totally fallen out of fashion.

The surge in popularity of Miu Miu and Dries Van Noten's low profile trainers makes clear that sleek, suede silhouettes are some of the most desirable right now, but there are plenty of ways to make the trend your own without sacrificing on the timeless element of the look; these trainers being one of them.

Both myself and Sophie Cookson, MC UK's eCommerce Analyst, have a pair of 471s, and we're totally sold. I love the slightly thicker sole that makes them more comfortable than similar styles I've tried, but without loosing the minimalist shape.

Amelia and Sophie wearing their New Balance 471s. (Image credit: Future)

"I avoided purchasing Sambas last year because they were absolutely everywhere, and I want a pair of shoes that I won't see every other person in when I leave the house. The 471s have a narrow shape that just looks so chic and elegant, and the neutral colour goes with everything in my wardrobe," says Sophie.

And it's not just us—Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing an almost identical pair of New Balance trainers to Sophie's grey 471 colourway, and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber and Margot Robbie are also firm fans of the brand.

If you've also been on the hunt for a fresh pair of the best trainers that not everyone is wearing but still nods to the runway, these get my vote. You heard it here first.

