Ayo Edibiri Just Wore the Throw-On Top That Makes a Statement Skirt Feel Easy, Polished and Perfect for Work or the Weekend

Any avid Marie Claire reader—and we know who you are—might remember us dubbing the quarter-zip jumper one of this year's most covetable items. It seems Ayo Edebiri has just confirmed our suspicions. Stepping out in New York in a full Chanel Métiers d'Art look that's yet to land in stores, the actress and comedian showed us just how versatile this menswear staple can be.

You might instinctively pair the knit with jeans or wide-leg trousers—but here she makes a strong case for skirt styling, lifting the full look straight from the runway. Save for a bolder silver shoe and the newly covetable Chanel small flap bag that Dua Lipa and Jennie are already known fans of.

(Image credit: Chanel)

It's an outfit that works particularly well for this tricky transeasonal moment—too cold to go jacket-free, yet too warm (and far too depressing) to be reaching back for the cosier coats. It also feels especially apt for the office, mixing a casual staple with polished pieces for something that's a little more fun without sacrificing formality. Consider it firmly on the Spring/Summer dressing moodboard.

Below, three ways to make it your own—whether you're all-in on the navy, drawn to a punchy poppy red, or keeping things slightly more casual in cream. Colour-blocking makes the whole thing all the more impactful, after all.

3 Ways To Recreate Ayo's Quarter Zip Outfit

Neat Navy

(Image credit: Future)

Navy has the rare ability to feel both smart and a little less severe than classic black—making it an easy go-to for almost any occasion. This outfit formula builds on the sleek shade with lighter-toned accessories to lift the look, and works just as well for a formal office as it does a business-casual event.

Polished Preppy

(Image credit: Future)

If navy isn't quite your colour and you're after something brighter, consider poppy red—the shade that dominated the Spring/Summer 26 runways of Celine, Loewe, Proenza Schouler, Chanel and more. To keep it feeling polished, reach for a pencil skirt, pointed-kitten heel, a bubble-hem skirt and and statement accessories.

Modern Pastels

(Image credit: Future)

While Ayo Edebiri's quarter-zip Chanel look feels particularly polished, the beauty of this formula is that it translates just as well in a more casual direction. Swap the preppy wool knit for a sportswear-inspired style, trade the work-friendly pumps for a low mule and add oversized sunglasses for an effortlessly cool finish.