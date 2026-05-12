I’m a Corporate Lawyer, and I Always Come Back to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy for Workwear Inspiration—These Are My 4 Spring Office Outfit Formulas

When it comes to sophisticated yet modern workwear , Mariko Kuo is a constant source of inspiration. With 171K followers, the corporate lawyer regularly shares contemporary styling ideas that go beyond the ordinary. As part of our Marie Claire Masters series, Mariko shares her love for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style, and the key takeaways she has carried through to her own wardrobe.

If the return of ’90s minimalism has taught me anything, it’s that restraint can be powerful, especially at work. I keep coming back to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, whose approach to dressing feels like a masterclass in polished, modern workwear that still feels entirely of the moment.

Long before “quiet luxury” and “capsule wardrobes” became shorthand for understated dressing, Carolyn Bessette was building a professional uniform that balanced authority with ease. Looking through her iconic looks from her Calvin Klein days, her wardrobe feels even more relevant now than ever: clean tailoring, muted tones, and silhouettes that exude confidence while still feeling rooted in a kind of quiet ease.

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So how do you translate that into a modern workwear wardrobe? It starts with a tightly edited colour palette. For workwear, that means anchoring everything in black, white and neutral tones. These shades don’t just mix and match seamlessly; they create a sense of calm control that feels intentional and simply put together.

And then there’s the intangible element: composure. Carolyn Bessette’s style worked because it was worn with certainty. Nothing felt overthought, yet everything appeared deliberate. In a workplace context, I think that translates to dressing in a way that allows you to focus on your work, not your outfit. It communicates competence without needing to announce it.

Maybe that’s the true takeaway from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s enduring influence: great workwear doesn’t chase attention—it earns it. Scroll on to see my four Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired workwear outfit formulas.

4 Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-inspired outfit formulas:

1. Tailoring

Tailoring and clean structural lines do most of the heavy lifting. The ’90s silhouette leaned slightly oversized, so I think it’s really about finding a precise blazer to pull it all together. Worn with straight or gently tapered trousers cut to skim the shoe, it creates an instantly intentional uniform that I find myself relying on again and again.

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2. Dresses

Dresses have their place too, but they follow the same rules. A simple, bias-cut midi in a neutral tone can move easily from desk to dinner. For me, it’s one of those strategic pieces that introduces a bit of softness and femininity without ever feeling out of place in an office setting. I tend to keep layering minimal, a structured coat or a streamlined blazer is usually enough — paired with strappy sandals or a clean shoulder bag.

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3. White Shirt

It’s impossible to talk about Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy without mentioning her shirts. A crisp white button-down, worn with the top buttons undone, is probably the easiest way to tap into this look at work. Minimal layering can really pull the look together, like a structured coat or a streamlined blazer teamed with strappy sandals and a clean shoulder bag.

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4. Evening

The same simplicity carries through to eveningwear as well. For office functions or black-tie events, a beautifully cut A-line dress or a strapless top with a silk slip skirt can instantly create a polished and sophisticated feel.

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