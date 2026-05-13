In unprecedented news and after a decade of campaigning, the female health condition PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) has officially been renamed to Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS).

This comes after decades of campaigning, misdiagnosis, and global consultation.

The name change, which was first published in The Lancet journal yesterday and formally announced at the European Congress of Endocrinology, was the result of fourteen years of discussions and observations from globally diverse six patient groups.

Leading the charge with the name change was an endocrinologist called Professor Helena Teede, who on Tuesday said the old name didn’t encompass the “multi-system burden that people with this condition have suffered."

The condition affects 170 million women worldwide, and yet remains one of the most underresearched and undiagnosed health conditions. First termed PCOS in the 1930's, the name has long caused confusion because not everyone with the condition has “cysts” on their ovaries, and having polycystic ovaries doesn’t mean you have PCOS. PCOS - now “PMOS” - is a condition which affects your entire body, including your hormones, metabolism, mood, and more.

The change is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, and provides a more accurate and clear label for the female health condition.

It also validates what women globally have long known about our bodies, and could mean earlier diagnosis, better screening, and a more 360 approach to how to ease symptoms.

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That said, more still needs to be done to fund research into the condition and ensure women are listened to in medical settings. So if, like me, you are a woman with PCOS who has felt shut down in a medical setting, this article's for you. It's for anyone who's felt overlooked by a doctor, ignored about their health concerns, or like they weren't getting the professional support that they needed.

Experts like Dr Hazel Wallace are a great start. "As a woman and a health provider to many other women, I've realised that our health needs are underserved and overlooked," she shares. "I want to change the accepted narrative that, in medical circles, women are simply 'small men' and argue that they should instead be seen and understood in their own unique way."

Below, she shares her top tips for advocating for yourself, if you think you may have an undiagnosed female health condition and the tips she wishes she'd known herself at the start of a two-year-long process to being diagnosed with PCOS herself. As she says in her book, "With the right education, awareness and support, we can help women reclaim their cycle, harness their hormones and take control of their health. For anyone who has ever felt confused about, or been made to feel ashamed of, their menstrual cycle – this is a step towards reclaiming that narrative and embracing your power."

For more on PCOS, now PMOS, specifically, don't miss our expert-led guides to the most helpful and well-researched PMOS treatments , plus nutritionist-approved PMOS supplements , here.

7 things I've learnt about advocating for your health, as a female health doctor

While many GPs and doctors are hugely supportive, we learned from the Women’s Health Strategy for England how women have not been listened to when it comes to their pain - being told that heavy and painful periods are "normal" or that they would "grow out of them."

Many shared stories of how they spoke to doctors on multiple occasions over many months or years before receiving a diagnosis for conditions such as endometriosis.

It’s so important that we are able to discuss any distressing symptoms with our doctors - and that we feel listened to. In our survey, we found that women who are comfortable accessing support from healthcare providers experience less-severe menstrual symptoms and feel more supported compared to those who do not feel comfortable engaging with healthcare providers about their menstrual health.

If you are experiencing period problems, the first port of call in the UK will be your GP. At the time of writing, I’m aware that getting time with a GP is easier said than done, but it is worth persisting, as they really can help. From there, if required, you can be referred to an NHS gynaecologist. You can also see gynaecologists through private healthcare. If your problem is urgent, such as very heavy bleeding that is causing you to be unwell, dizzy or sick, then you should go to A&E.

A post shared by Dr Hazel Wallace BSc MSc MBBCh (@drhazelwallace) A photo posted by on

While it’s unfortunate that women often need to advocate for themselves in the doctor’s office, and it’s absolutely not your responsibility to fix a flawed system, you can take proactive steps to improve your experience and access to healthcare.

Here are some self-advocacy tips to help you make the most of your medical appointments.

1. Keep a symptoms diary

First things first? Keep a symptom diary for at least two to three menstrual cycles and bring it with you to the appointment.

2. Order in priority

Next up - prioritise. If you have a number of concerns, talk about the most important thing first, as GPs often have a limited time to spend on each patient.

3. Don't downplay the severity of your symptoms

Avoid downplaying the severity of your symptoms, and be sure to tell your healthcare provider how these symptoms are affecting your life.

A post shared by Dr Hazel Wallace BSc MSc MBBCh (@drhazelwallace) A photo posted by on

4. Share your concerns

Next up - if you're concerned that you have a specific condition, such as endometriosis or PMOS, share that concern so that your doctor can address it.

5. Request a GP you feel comfortable with

If it’s possible, request a GP you know and feel comfortable with. If you feel like your health concerns are not being taken seriously, you can ask to see another doctor.

6. Bring someone with you

If you feel more comfortable, you can bring someone with you to your consultation. Sometimes having someone with us who we trust can help us feel more con dent speaking up.

7. Come prepared

Come prepared with questions you would like to ask – for example, if you will need any tests or investigations, or simply what happens next. However, depending on your symptoms, your doctor may not need to do any specific tests, and if this is the case, you can ask them to explain why.