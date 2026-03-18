Sometimes but not often you see an outfit on the catwalk that might be elevated, even high-fashion, but that feels realistic for, well, real life. Tory Burch is a label that knows how to deliver this kind of unicorn—and one actor has wasted no time in slipping on not this season's but next season's smartest look: Tessa Thompson.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course it would be Thompson, who didn't just attend the designer's show at New York Fashion Week, but has been a loyal follower of the brand. The look in question consisted of two main elements: a crew-neck jumper half tucked into a patent skirt. The result wasn't as simple as it sounds, however.

First of all, the colour combination—tomato red paired with tempered chocolate. The rest of the outfit, and its thoughtful details, proliferated from there. A fish brooch was pinned just above the heart, a left-field accessory that, come autumn, will be firmly in the mainstream courtesy of Burch. Next, a curved set of lapels peeking out of the jumper's collar, not to mention rolled cuffs that were pushed to elbow-height. Finally, a woven belt and half-tucked, half-untucked jumper—all of which, barring the "scruffy" waist—was replicated by Thompson.

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Tory Burch AW26 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's polished but full of personality, chic but character-filled, and such a good outfit formula—jumper + skirt + interesting accessories + heels—for spring, when soon we might, just might, be able to contemplate outfits that don't have to be swallowed up by a coat or jacket.

As the look is straight from Autumn/Winter 26, you'll have to wait until later this year to shop it from Tory Burch. What you can do, however, is try conjuring a similar foursome out of your wardrobe—or shop choice elements below.

Shop Tessa Thompson's Outfit

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