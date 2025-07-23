It's that time of year again: pedicure season. But if you're anything like me, you have been neglecting your toes and heels all winter long. I'm not someone who likes to fork out incredible amounts to keep my feet in tip-top condition—I'd rather spend that money on other things (clothes), and maintain them at home. Luckily, in my years as a beauty editor, I have tried the gamut of foot care products—some have done nothing for my callused heels, and others have worked wonders... In any case, only the crème de la crème ahead.

Nothing has repaired and evened out my cracked, callused heels like this product. Featuring six active ingredients and eight separate functions, as well as the all-important softening, it's a powerhouse when it comes to dry feet—and will give you that pedicure feeling without stepping foot in a salon. The clinically proven cream targets dry, hard skin, calluses, as well as corns and cracked heels, and aims to replace foot baths, files, exfoliating socks and creams. And for those with sensitive skin, it contains no perfume or preservatives. I like to use it in the run-up to summer, and then every few days for upkeep during the colder months.

2. Naturium the Glow Getter Body Oil

If you have especially dry skin like me, you're going to want to lock in all that moisture with a good oil, and I adore NATURIUM's latest offering. They have become my go-to for bodycare products, and this rich firming oil leaves my limbs looking supple and smooth—so much so that I've been applying it to my heels after lashings of cream. It worked wonders after just one use, and I use it whenever my feet need some extra love.

Anyone in the skincare world will know how crucial ceramides are for hydration, and the same applies to the bottoms of your feet. This cream uses them as well as Natural Moisturising Factors to deliver intensive relief to dry, cracked and tight heels, and then binds in that moisture, while improving the natural lip barrier, for up to 48 hours. I never use this in a pinch, however—it's best when used consistently over several weeks to tackle stubborn dry spots.

4. Rituals' Yozakura Rich Body Cream

At under £20, Rituals' Yozakura Rich Body Cream is one of the most decadent body butters around, and I use it weekly as an indulgent treat to keep my heels feeling smooth between pedicures. Infused with vitamin E as well as Yoshino cherry and black rice extract, it provides long-lasting, luxury-feeling hydration that sinks in quickly, and doesn't leave your toes feeling sticky. Plus, with notes of amber, white flowers, cherry and vanilla, it smells delicious to boot.

5. Dr Glycolic Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks

If you want to slough all that dead skin off and start afresh from the comfort of your own home, then there's nothing like a pair of peel socks to make you feel born again. I like this super affordable pair from Korean brand Dr Glycolic, by way of Beauty Pie. They include generous amounts of glycolic (2.1 per cent) and lactic acids (4.5 per cent), and natural sweet almond and coconut extracts to exfoliate and smooth cracked heels. It's a must for me, before a beach holiday, or when donning flip flops for the first time (in a long time).