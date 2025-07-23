Dry, Cracked Heels? These Products Work Miracles—and They’re Under the Price of A Single Pedicure
From treatment serums to rich creams
It's that time of year again: pedicure season. But if you're anything like me, you have been neglecting your toes and heels all winter long. I'm not someone who likes to fork out incredible amounts to keep my feet in tip-top condition—I'd rather spend that money on other things (clothes), and maintain them at home. Luckily, in my years as a beauty editor, I have tried the gamut of foot care products—some have done nothing for my callused heels, and others have worked wonders... In any case, only the crème de la crème ahead.
1. Footmender All In One
Nothing has repaired and evened out my cracked, callused heels like this product. Featuring six active ingredients and eight separate functions, as well as the all-important softening, it's a powerhouse when it comes to dry feet—and will give you that pedicure feeling without stepping foot in a salon. The clinically proven cream targets dry, hard skin, calluses, as well as corns and cracked heels, and aims to replace foot baths, files, exfoliating socks and creams. And for those with sensitive skin, it contains no perfume or preservatives. I like to use it in the run-up to summer, and then every few days for upkeep during the colder months.
2. Naturium the Glow Getter Body Oil
If you have especially dry skin like me, you're going to want to lock in all that moisture with a good oil, and I adore NATURIUM's latest offering. They have become my go-to for bodycare products, and this rich firming oil leaves my limbs looking supple and smooth—so much so that I've been applying it to my heels after lashings of cream. It worked wonders after just one use, and I use it whenever my feet need some extra love.
3. Eucerin Dry Skin UreaRepair Plus 10% Urea Foot Cream
Anyone in the skincare world will know how crucial ceramides are for hydration, and the same applies to the bottoms of your feet. This cream uses them as well as Natural Moisturising Factors to deliver intensive relief to dry, cracked and tight heels, and then binds in that moisture, while improving the natural lip barrier, for up to 48 hours. I never use this in a pinch, however—it's best when used consistently over several weeks to tackle stubborn dry spots.
4. Rituals' Yozakura Rich Body Cream
At under £20, Rituals' Yozakura Rich Body Cream is one of the most decadent body butters around, and I use it weekly as an indulgent treat to keep my heels feeling smooth between pedicures. Infused with vitamin E as well as Yoshino cherry and black rice extract, it provides long-lasting, luxury-feeling hydration that sinks in quickly, and doesn't leave your toes feeling sticky. Plus, with notes of amber, white flowers, cherry and vanilla, it smells delicious to boot.
5. Dr Glycolic Soft Feet 7-Day Peel Socks
If you want to slough all that dead skin off and start afresh from the comfort of your own home, then there's nothing like a pair of peel socks to make you feel born again. I like this super affordable pair from Korean brand Dr Glycolic, by way of Beauty Pie. They include generous amounts of glycolic (2.1 per cent) and lactic acids (4.5 per cent), and natural sweet almond and coconut extracts to exfoliate and smooth cracked heels. It's a must for me, before a beach holiday, or when donning flip flops for the first time (in a long time).
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.