From sorbet nails to princess nails, we’re lucky to have more nail design inspiration at our fingertips (I know, sorry) than ever before thanks to an endless supply of perfect manicures pictures posted on our Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok feeds.

While I love a maximalist nail art design, I've fallen head over heads for this year's minimalist nail trend––soft pink, milky polishes, along with along with perfect almond shaping and meticulous cuticles, helps make me feel (and look) like I've got it all figured out.

And so, for your nailspiration pleasure, I’ve collated a selection of some of the chicest manicurists to follow on Instagram. Their work is proof that minimalist nails are the chicest way to wear your nails, and, importantly, anything but boring. There are a multitude of subtle yet stunning ways to amp up a minimalist manicure that retain the elegance of a milky, pink base, while adding a layer of creativity and intrigue.

I also asked these nail pros for their ride-or-die nail care tip. Nearly every single one of the responses was to oil your cuticles daily. As manicurist Iram Shelton (who of course features in this guide) puts it: "It’s the secret to long lasting manicures, strong nails, and that healthy glow. People always ask how my nails look so fresh all the time, and honestly, it’s down to consistent cuticle oil and a good hand cream.”

So, before you get into the manicure inspo, here are a few cuticle oils to kickstart your daily application routine…

10 of the chicest manicurists to follow on Instagram

Julia Diogo – @paintedbyjools

The vibe: In a word (two, actually), Jools' nail aesthetic is "minimal chic."

"I love the tone of the shade used for the manicure [above], she says. "It compliments the skin tone so well. The nails have also been shaped to suit the client's nail type perfectly."

One of her top tips takes the cuticle oil tip to another level. "For extra cuticle hydration, warm a small amount of any oil of your choice (almond, coconut etc) in the microwave for 10–15 seconds, allow to cool slightly and dip your fingers into the oil. Massage it into the cuticles and leave on for 15 minutes before removing with a warm hand soak. It gives you the most plump, hydrated and softest cuticles! Can be done while wearing gel, too."

Iram Shelton – @iramshelton

The vibe: Iram describes her manicure aesthetic as, “Clean, elevated and effortlessly chic. Think nails that look polished without trying too hard.”

For this piece, I asked if each manicurist could choose a favourite mani from their feeds. “That’s such a hard one, but I’d have to say the classic sheer base with delicate gold detailing,” Iram answered. “It just captures everything I love. It's elegant, timeless, and still has that little pop that makes people look twice. It’s the kind of set that looks just as good on a red carpet as it does on a casual coffee run.”

Sophia Stylianou – @sophiastylianou_

The vibe: “Clean and minimal with a refined edge,” is how Sophia Stylianou describes her signature nail style. “I love sheer nudes, milky pinks, and glossy neutrals that feel timeless and effortless. But l'm not afraid to mix it up with the occasional bold [nail] or bright pop.”

“This is one of my favourite looks!” she says of the above manicure. “There's something so classic about a clean, milky nude, but the tiny evil eye detail gives it personality. It's minimal and chic, and I just love nails that are simple and wearable, with a little twist that makes them feel special.”

Megan Rose – @gel.bymegan

The vibe: In Megan’s own words, “Your nails, but better—a clean, wearable manicure to elevate your personal style.”

When asked for a favourite look, she says: "I think it would have to be my recent first wedding anniversary nails! I used a subtle sheer pink shade with an ice chrome powder over the top and I loved them! They were so easy to wear but felt really special with the addition of the chrome, not to mention I had so many compliments on them! I also have to mention I do have a big soft spot for a rich, bold, chocolate brown mani, which I'm currently forcing on all of my clients.”

Betina Goldstein – @betina_goldstein

The vibe: Elegant and sophisticated nail art, which plays with both neutral and bold colour palettes.

We love a Betina manicure, be it a bold full cover red or a 3D manicure. The above, a fun play on love heart nail art mixed with negative space, is just one of our favourites—but there are so many others, from crystals that barely cling to the free edges to insect or food-themed accents.

Mateja Novakovic – @matejanova

The vibe: "Clean, short nails with the perfect prep of the cuticles, finished off with either a nude and or a bold colour and high gloss," Mateja says.

Her favourite look from her feed? "It would be a juicy clear manicure with a reddish stain—I used Manucurist’s Active Glow Cranberry Polish to achieve this look. It’s clean and simple but still interesting and different than a regular nude manicure."

"A good, high-gloss top coat is absolute must for me. The reflection when nails catch the light is really what makes any manicure look luxurious. My secret tip (for regular manicures) is this: reapplying the top coat a few days after your manicure to refresh the gloss!"

Harriet Westmoreland – @harrietwestmoreland

The vibe: Ultra clean and polished nails spanning the ‘barely there’ look, colourful French tips and vampy dark manicures.

If I had to pick just the one look from Harriet’s flawless Instagram portfolio, it’d be the above baby French manicure. Tapping into the pistachio green nails trend we’re seeing everywhere (in both fashion and beauty, actually), it bridges the gap between neutral nails and a colour design perfectly.

Lauren Phelps – @lolo.nailedit

The vibe: “Flawlessly finished manicures, both full cover and wearable nail art designs, in bold and muted palettes.”

The above design is one of my personal favourite looks from Lauren’s feed (and I’m guessing one of hers as it’s a pinned post). The frosted pastel-meets-nude nail design is gorgeous and those cuticles look flawless.

Georgia Rae – @raelondonnails

The vibe: "I think I’d have to describe my manicure style as refined, timeless and understated," Georgia says.

Her favourite manicure? "It would have to be Sofia Grainge’s wedding manicure," she says. "The look Sofia requested was the exact sort of manicure I love doing. Every time I look at the photos of that manicure it reminds me of how special the day was and represents such a memorable moment in my career."

Hollie Barker – @holliebarkernailartist

The vibe: In her own words, "Clean and understated—think ‘your nails but better’."

"This is my favourite nail look because it looks effortless," she says of the above. "The sheer pink gel enhances the natural nail, giving a clean, polished finish that works with everything. It feels timeless, fresh, and let’s the health of the natural nail shine through.

She also says: "I’m very conscious when taking a nail photo that the manicure plays the biggest part, but the overall aesthetic of the image is what really makes it. The background and lighting can completely change a nailfie!"