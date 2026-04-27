Maybelline’s First Tubing Mascara Has Landed—Here’s My Verdict as Someone Who Swears by Tubing Formulas

When it comes to mascara, few brands rival Maybelline. From the now-iconic Great Lash to the viral success of Sky High, it’s arguably dominated the category for decades. But until now, one thing was missing from its line-up: a tubing formula.

Enter Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Sky Tubes Mascara. Promising 24 hours of smudge-proof, budge-proof wear with lengthening, defining payoff, it also taps into the appeal of tubing technology—one of the most in-demand mascara formats right now.

For the uninitiated, tubing mascaras don’t coat lashes in traditional pigment. Instead, they wrap each lash in flexible, water-resistant “tubes” formed by polymers. The result is glossy, defined length that resists flaking, smudging and transfer—even on oily lids or in humid conditions. And when it comes to removal, those tubes simply slide off with warm water, meaning no rubbing, no panda eyes and no need for heavy-duty removers.

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But does Maybelline’s first foray into tubing live up to the hype—and, more importantly, does it rival the category’s established heroes? I put it to the test.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Sky Tubes Mascara Review

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Tubes Tubing Mascara £13.99 at Boots Pros Tubing formula

Long-lasting finish

Great separation

Easy removal

Infused with shea butter & castor oil

Great price point Cons Less intensely black than some rivals

First impressions

To say I was excited when I heard Maybelline was finally launching a tubing mascara would be an understatement. Tubing formulas are by far my favourite: they wrap each lash for a more even, clump-resistant finish, stay firmly in place throughout the day and slide off effortlessly with warm water come evening.

The packaging feels like a natural evolution of Sky High—sleek silver punctuated with that signature pink—striking enough to stand out, without being garish. I also like the subtle nod in the name; it positions this as a next-generation take on one of the brand’s most successful mascaras, rather than a departure from it.

The wand

As with most tubing mascaras, the brush features moulded silicone bristles rather than traditional fibres. This allows it to comb through lashes with precision, evenly distributing the polymer formula so each lash is cleanly coated from root to tip.

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There’s also just the right amount of flexibility in the wand—it bends enough to reach into corners and catch even the smallest lashes, while still offering sufficient resistance to grip at the root and build definition where it counts.

(Image credit: Lottie Winter)

The formula

Maybelline describes the formula as “very black”, though I’d argue it stops just short of that inky, blue-black intensity you get from some of the most pigmented mascaras. Still, it coats lashes in a convincingly rich veil of colour that enhances definition without looking flat.

It’s also infused with shea butter and strengthening castor oil, which lends the formula a more conditioning feel than most. Crucially, it never sets stiff—my lashes remained soft, flexible and comfortably lifted throughout the day, rather than brittle or overly lacquered.

The application

While it separates lashes beautifully, it does take a couple of extra coats to achieve the lift I get from some other tubing formulas. That said, once built up, it proves impressively reliable—holding definition and staying perfectly in place for the rest of the day.

With Maybelline Sky Tubes Mascara vs without (Image credit: Lottie Winter)

The verdict

I’m not so blown away that I’ll be swearing off every other mascara in my collection, but I am genuinely impressed—enough that it’s become my daily default. It delivers on the key promises of a tubing formula: clean separation, reliable, all-day wear and effortless removal with warm water. The trade-off is a slightly softer black finish than some rivals, and it takes a couple of extra coats to build the same level of lift. Still, for ease, consistency and affordability, it more than earns its place in my routine.