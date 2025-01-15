My nails break all the time in winter, so I've been testing nail strengtheners to keep them supple and healthy—these are the best

As someone that used to have gel manicures religiously, I can’t say that I used to pay much attention at all to how the changing seasons affected the condition of my nails. Why would I when I was so busy collating all of the best nail art inspiration and nail trend ideas for my next in-salon manicure? However, since becoming a mum of two and switching my daily commute to the office for permanent work from home life, my monthly manicures have fallen by the wayside and I’m all for an at-home nail job.

This does mean, though, that since winter has arrived and the temperature has plummeted that I’ve noticed how dramatically the health of my nails have been affected. Not only are they prone to splitting and breaking, I’ve noticed that when I do slick on a nail polish at home they tend to chip way more easily. And nail experts agree. Turns out, the changing seasons really can affect the condition of our nails, and using the best nail strengtheners is a step that we can all take to restore them to their former glory.

“Peeling, splitting, and dry cuticles are the holy trinity of winter nail woes! Clients often struggle with more nail breakages and hangnails too,” says celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey . “Winter can be very harsh on your hair, skin and nails due to the icy weather and central heating causing dehydration and dryness which can make nails become more brittle.”

Michelle suggests investing in a fragrance-free hand cream as well as a nail strengthener, but also points out that taking an inside-out approach to healthy nails can play a huge role. “Load up on biotin-rich foods, omega oils, leafy greens and natural fats for stronger nails from within,” suggests Michelle. “You can also try a beauty supplement to help maintain nail health.”

As for the very best nail strengtheners? “Nail care and nail strengthening was a key trend last year and it’s continuing for 2025,” says Michelle. She rates Essie’s new nail strengthener, To The Rescue, as an essential in her session kit for its “high gloss, plumping, builder gel-inspired formula…that almost feels like a hug for your nails”.

Ahead, 7 of the best nail strengtheners to keep your nails happy and healthy in winter and beyond.

The best nail strengtheners of 2025

1. Essie To The Rescue

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Essie)

Essie To The Rescue Best nail strengthener for gel damage Today's Best Deals £10.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Thicker builder gel-inspired texture + Seals peeling nails + Makes nails look more thick and glossy Reasons to avoid - Needs extra drying time between coats as it’s thick

Anyone who's had a gel manicure will be all too familiar with just how damaged your nails can look once it's been removed—even if it has been done by a professional. Mine often looked and felt weak, were uneven in texture, and peeling in places. This special formula has been clinically tested and created to improve signs of UV gel damage in just five days with a three protein complex, range of amino acids, ceramides, keratin and lipids. It’s like an emergency service for nails that are weak, brittle and peeling and the thing that I love most about it is that, not only does it genuinely improve the condition of your nails fast, it looks so beautiful and glossy to wear. In fact, even if my nails were in tip-top condition, I’d be slicking this on just to enjoy how plump and juicy my nails look.

2. Sally Hansen Advanced Hard As Nails Strengthener

(Image credit: Sally Hansen)

Sally Hansen Advanced Hard As Nails Strengthener Best nail strengthener for soft and fragile nails Today's Best Deals £7 at Boots Reasons to buy + Extra-strength formula that hardens weak nails + Protects against chipping and splitting + Affordable Reasons to avoid - You need to apply two to three coats

As the name would suggest, this is undeniably the best nail strengthener on the market for anyone that suffers with really soft-feeling nails that are prone to tearing. Typically, I’ve noticed that my nails feel at their most soft when I’ve had a run of gel manicures, on or the rare occasions that I’ve had acrylic extensions. On such occasions, Sally Hansen’s cult Hard As Nails formula acts like a coat of armour for soft nails—imparting a fortifying layer of nylon, retinol, soy and omega 3 to protect nails against splitting and peeling. The result is ultra-shiny, harder nails that are less fragile and prone to breakage.

3. Navy Professional Strength Nail Treatment

(Image credit: Navy)

Navy Professional Strength Nail Treatment Best quick-drying nail strengthener Today's Best Deals £16.95 at Navy Reasons to buy + Dries fast—perfect if you’re in a rush + Hardens and strengthens nails + Boosts keratin development Reasons to avoid - It’s on the more expensive side

Navy Professional is one of those brands that people outside of the beauty industry tend not to have heard too much about, but manicurists and beauty insiders absolutely do. In fact, take a peek inside any session manicurist's kit and I’ll bet that you’ll find an array of Navy Professional tools and treatments—just like this nail strengthener. Infused with a potent amino acid complex and myrrh resin extracts, it transforms brittle nails into ones that are sturdy, strong and resistant to breakage. Plus, it boosts your nails keratin development to improve their health and strength long-term. Even better though, if you’re always in a rush like me, then it boasts a quick-drying formula so requires minimal time and effort to apply.

4. Kure Bazaar Nail Hardener

(Image credit: Kure Bazaar)

Kure Bazaar Nail Hardener Best all-in-one nail strengthener Today's Best Deals £20 at Content Beauty Reasons to buy + An innovative 3-in-1 formulation + Immediately hardens nails + Adds the chicest wash of colour Reasons to avoid - Often sells out

Since they hit the market at the end of last year, these nail strengtheners from Kure Bazaar have sold out twice which is undeniably a testament to their impressive formulation. It's the industry-first trio of silicon, keratin and calcium that makes this a really effective nail treatment—improving the overall quality of the nail while hibiscus and a patented chestnut extract strengthen the nail alongside an AHA complex. All of this good stuff aside though, Kure Bazaar has identified our collective obsession with clean girl nails and offers up the nail hardener in a transparent option as well as too smoothing finishes—beige and rose for the ultimate at-home minimalist manicure.

5. Bio Sculpture Ethos Lavender Base

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

(Image credit: Bio Sculpture)

Bio Sculpture Ethos Lavender Base Best nail strengthener for brittle, flaky nails Today's Best Deals £12 at Bio Sculpture Reasons to buy + Restores strength to distressed nails + Infused with rosemary and ginseng root extract + Has a pretty hint of lilac Reasons to avoid - Not the most instantly hardening formula

Another nail brand that the professionals swear by is Bio Sculpture. Every beauty insider swears by Bio Sculpture manicures for perfectly polished nails and it’s the brand’s unique combination of prescriptive base coat and a perfectly applied gel polish that sets them apart from others. The Ethos Lavender Base is perfect for brittle nails prone to flaking, chipping and breaking and uses a restorative blend of rosemary and ginseng root extract to nourish and strengthen the nails. While I’m off gels at the moment, this treatment can be layered beneath a Bio Sculpture gel manicure to ensure your nail health isn’t compromised in your quest for a gel manicure. However, the subtle lilac tint of this treatment means this is just as beautiful worn solo for a minimalist manicure.

6. Nails Inc Gimme Strength Nail Treatment

(Image credit: Nails Inc)

Nails Inc Gimme Strength Nail Treatment Best nail strengthener to smooth ridges Today's Best Deals £9 at Nails Inc Reasons to buy + Packed with nourishing oils + Smooths ridges and texture + Pretty shimmery finish Reasons to avoid - Takes three weeks to see results

If you want a nail strengthener that’s going to look good while delivering on results then this one from Nails Inc ticks all of the boxes. Infused with a rich blend of coconut, avocado and apricot oils alongside a vegan collagen, it offers an instant injection of hydration to brittle and texture nails but works hard on strengthening and restoring damaged nails within three weeks. If you suffer from uneven texture, ridges or brittleness then you’ll see a difference with time, but meanwhile the subtle shimmering finish makes fragile nails look beautifully luminous and glowing from day one.

7. OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

(Image credit: OPI)

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Best nail strengthener with colour Today's Best Deals £23 at OPI Reasons to buy + Available in different shades + Iconic formula that protects nails from chipping and peeling + Nail strength improved in one week Reasons to avoid - It's quite expensive

One of the most iconic nail strengtheners on the market, OPI’s classic Nail Envy was once only available in a sheer formulation, but now you can find its strengthening benefits in some of OPI’s best-selling nail colours. It uses a tri-flex technology to form a liquid shield over nails to reinforce the nail beneath and strengthen and protect against chipping, peeling and splitting. Plus, it aims to improve the overall health and appearance of nails in just one week. From neutral classic shades like Bubble Bath to bold brights like Big Apple Red, it’s a real USP to be able to improve your nail health while enjoying a pigmented nail colour too.