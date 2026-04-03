Lazy fashion fans, I have some bad news. The feet we have all been so diligently hiding under boots and trainers for the past few months are about to make an appearance, because peep-toe sandals are officially trending. So yes, the time has come to actually book that pedicure (or, you know, just do it yourself).

Of course, this is far from the first time we've seen this particular style in the spotlight. The peep-toe's heyday was in the 1940s, and the early 2000s brought with it a pretty impressive revival, too—sky-high platforms and spaghetti-thin stiletto heels included. Really, it's a wonder more of us didn't break an ankle.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Now, true to form in line with fashion's ever-growing Y2K revival, the peep-toe sandal is back on stylish women's radars. Thankfully, though, we seem to have left the ankle strap and A&E-inducing heights firmly in the past, favouring mules, kitten heels, and tactile textures instead. Think: suede, satin, or even plastic—just see the latest Chloé TPU mules for evidence.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Leading the revival is Portuguese-crafted label Jude, a newcomer to Net-a-Porter that's already loved by Katie Holmes, Demi Moore and Tracee Ellis Ross. Missoni, Toteme, and Fendi also sent peep-toes down their Spring/Summer 2026 runways to the delight from those in the crowd—which was somewhat predictable given the number of Fashion Week street style snaps featuring a visible toe, and the ultimate proof that the trend is only growing.

Then, there are the luxury shoe labels who seem to have never parted from the style in the first place—here's looking at you, Jimmy Choo and Aquazzara! There's good reason to cling on to a bestseller, after all.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)

Below, the peep-toe sandals worth investing in right now. And remember: a proper peep-toe is a small, subtle foot-baring slit, not a totally open front that sees all five digits make an appearance...