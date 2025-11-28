If Your Aim In Life Is To Exude Quiet Luxury, Then You Need To Meet These Cashmere Fragrances

Cosy, comforting and utterly chic

While I have a couple of signature scents that I wear year-round, I love the change of seasons as an excuse to switch up my perfume collection. And now the temperature has well and truly plummeted, I'm moving away from my beachy body mists and citrus scents. Instead, winter calls for cosy, comforting perfumes with one note in particular dominating my most-reached-for fragrances at the moment—cashmere. Yes, cashmere perfumes have quietly become my winter fragrance obsession, and it’s about time I shared what makes them so special.

Warm without being overly heady, and cosy without feeling twee, cashmere perfumes smell quietly luxurious. Slightly more weight than a traditional skin scent, they still have that feeling of softness and intimacy that makes them feel incredibly chic. “Cashmere is a beloved note in autumn and winter because it carries that quietly luxurious softness that we instinctively reach for in the colder months,” explains Emmanuelle Moeglin, Founder and nose at Experimental Perfume Club. “In perfumery, cashmere isn’t actually a single raw material, but a textured accord created with a blend of musks, soft woods and warm amber facets.” This combination is exactly what gives cashmere fragrances their complexity and depth—and means that no cashmere perfume smells the same.

Ahead, I’ve rounded up 7 of the best cashmere fragrances for the season ahead.

